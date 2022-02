VAN NUYS (CBSLA) – The Van Nuys Airport will break ground later this month on a $13.1 million runway improvement project, the Los Angeles World Airports announced Friday. The project will reconstruct Runway 16L and rehabilitate Runway 16R over eight months to improve safety and extend the lifespan of airfield facilities, according to the LAWA, which operates the Van Nuys Airport along with LAX. Runway 16L will close for 161 days during construction. “As one of the busiest general aviation airports in the country, VNY and its tenants will benefit from these runway improvements that will enhance operations, safety and our facilities,”...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO