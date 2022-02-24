ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tri-cities, WA

Drivers going “too fast for roadway conditions” leads to nearly 70 crashes in the Tri-Cities region

By Neil Fischer
 1 day ago
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Washington State Patrol says there were nearly 70 collisions in the Tri-Cities region on Thursday after snow fell during the early morning hours.

Trooper Chris Thorson says as of 9:00 a.m., there were 68 crashes in the Tri-Cities region.

“Leading cause has been driving too fast for the roadway conditions,” says Trooper Thorson.

Washington State Patrol says there were 22 collisions in the Grandview area Thursday morning.

