Drivers going “too fast for roadway conditions” leads to nearly 70 crashes in the Tri-Cities region

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Washington State Patrol says there were nearly 70 collisions in the Tri-Cities region on Thursday after snow fell during the early morning hours.

Trooper Chris Thorson says as of 9:00 a.m., there were 68 crashes in the Tri-Cities region.

“Leading cause has been driving too fast for the roadway conditions,” says Trooper Thorson.

Washington State Patrol says there were 22 collisions in the Grandview area Thursday morning.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM KAPP-KVEW STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.