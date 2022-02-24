ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Jason Aldean sells the bulk of his catalog in a $100 million deal

wbch.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJason Aldean has sold 90 percent of his catalog of recorded music to independent publishing company Spirit Music Group. Variety reports that the sale yielded upward of $100 million. Included in the sale are...

wbch.com

Comments / 0

Related
talentrecap.com

Gabby Barrett Joins Jason Aldean’s Rock ‘N Roll Cowboy tour

Gabby Barrett announced that she will be apart of Jason Aldean’s upcoming 2022 tour. Starting this July, the American Idol alum will be joining the country music icon in his four month long tour. John Morgan and Dee Jay Silver will also be joining Aldean’s tour alongside Barrett.
MUSIC
FOX 43

Jason Aldean to perform at 2022 York State Fair

The York State Fair on Monday announced the first edition to its 2022 concert lineup: country music entertainer Jason Aldean. Aldean's Rock n Roll Cowboy Tour will take the Grandstand Stage at 8 p.m. on July 31, the Fair announced. He'll be joined by special guests Gabby Barrett and John Morgan.
YORK, PA
Lincoln Journal Star

Jason Aldean, Kevin Hart announce Omaha shows

Two major acts announced upcoming shows at Omaha's CHI Health Center. County music star Jason Aldean and comedian Kevin Hart will host shows at the Omaha arena in August. Aldean is bringing his 34-city tour to Omaha on Aug. 5. He was last in Omaha in February 2020. Seven of...
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Aldean
Taste of Country

Will Scotty McCreery Lead the Most Popular Videos in Country Music?

Scotty McCreery is paying homage to one of country music's all-time greatest artists in his new video for "Damn Strait." Will he top the week's most popular videos? We'll see. McCreery's cool new clip in tribute to George Strait is facing off against some of the most significant competition we've seen so far in the new year. Chris Janson and Dustin Lynch both have new videos out, as well as Caroline Jones, Adam Shoenfeld, Amanda Kate, Sarah Darling, the Cactus Blossoms and Maggie Baugh.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc Audio#Spirit Music Group
ABC News

Carrie Underwood teases what's to come at upcoming Las Vegas residency performances

Carrie Underwood is giving her fans an idea of what to expect when her "Reflection" residency in Las Vegas continues this March. The award-winning singer successfully kicked off the residency in December and is set to take the stage once again at the Resorts World Theatre with performances on March 23, 25-26, 30, April 1-2, May 11, 13-14, 18, 20-21.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Greyson F

Popular Pizza Restaurant Closes For Good

There's one fewer pizza options in town.Manvi Marthur/Unsplash. Over the last decade or so there has been a continued push of Midwestern restaurants into metro Phoenix. Chicago-style pizza kitchens spread throughout the Valley and with it several popular brands from the Chicagoland area. However, while some Midwestern snowbirds have flocked to these destinations for a taste of “back home,” Arizona residents haven’t taken to the style as strongly as what the restaurant owners believed. This has led to the closure of several of these restaurants, including the complete shuttering of an entire brand.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Whiskey Riff

Miranda Lambert’s Criminally Underrated “What About Georgia” Is A Country Diss Track

Miranda Lambert has seen an astounding amount of success over the past couple of decades. The small town girl from Longview, Texas, quickly became the standard in modern day mainstream country music, racking up three Grammys, 29 ACM Awards, six AMA Awards, seven CMT Music Awards, and 14 CMA Awards. Needless to say, she’s made a name for herself as one of the greatest female country artists to walk this planet. However, the success may have never came to fruition […] The post Miranda Lambert’s Criminally Underrated “What About Georgia” Is A Country Diss Track first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
LONGVIEW, TX
Distractify

Skinny Legend Trixie Mattel Is Renovating a Motel for Her Discovery Plus Series 'Trixie Motel'

Whether you're a diehard RuPaul's Drag Race stan, a certified makeup junkie, or even just a casual viewer of her and Katya Zamolodchikova's bonkers green screen web series, you probably know of drag queen Trixie Mattel. In fact, with so many projects under her cinched belt, it's hard to not know who she is. But, for those living under a pop culture rock, Trixie is the winner of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 3, the founder and CEO of Trixie Cosmetics, and a judge on Queen of the Universe. She's also a podcaster, YouTuber, and web series star to boot.

Comments / 0

Community Policy