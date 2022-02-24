ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

Santa Maria Valley YMCA opens new facility as demand for youth services increases

By Patricia Martellotti
 1 day ago
SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Since the start of the new year, the Santa Maria Valley YMCA continues to serve families with children in need of services.

As parents return to work during the pandemic, more families are signing up for its childcare services.

Now the local gym is opening up a new facility designed for kids.

Managers at the Y say they hope this will help fulfill the growing need for youth services they're seeing throughout the community.

Santa Maria, CA
