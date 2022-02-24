ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bastrop, LA

Bastrop man behind bars, accused of killing juvenile

By Chelsea Monae Williams, Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 1 day ago

BASTROP, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — On Thursday, February 17, 2022, Bastrop Police located the deceased body of a 17-year-old juvenile who was recently reported missing by a family member.

The suspect, 18-year-old Ricquan Brandley, was apprehended by authorities for the homicide. Brandley has been charged with Second Degree Murder and is currently booked in the Morehouse Parish Jail.

According to officers, the homicide took place on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, on Sunflower Drive between the evening hours of 6 PM and 7 PM. The victim’s body was located in another location in Morehouse Parish. During the investigation, police learned that the motive was behind a verbal altercation between the suspect and victim.

18-year-old Ricquan Brandley Courtesy of the Morehouse Sheriff’s Department

This is a tragic incident. Our youth are just getting started in life. It’s a tragic incident for both families.

Bastrop Police Chief DeWayne Reed

The cause of death has yet been determined. We will update this story as the information becomes available.

#Murder
