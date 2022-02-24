ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Berlin Film Festival Calls for Peace in Ukraine

By Naman Ramachandran
Laredo Morning Times
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article“We — festival workers, artists, filmmakers — think fondly of our friends in Ukraine and we are by their side in a call for peace,” the festival said in a statement issued on Thursday. More from Variety. “One week ago, the Berlin International Film Festival was...

www.lmtonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Sigourney Weaver, Elizabeth Banks-Starring Sundance, Berlin Film ‘Call Jane’ Sells Wide for Protagonist

Protagonist Pictures has closed multiple deals for several key territories on Sundance selection and Berlin Film Festival competition title “Call Jane.”. Territories sold include DCM for Germany, Austria and Switzerland, Umbrella Entertainment for Australia and New Zealand, Mis.label for Scandinavia, Eagle for Italy, Shaw for Singapore and Empire for South Africa.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

​Ashton Kutcher Says He ‘Stands With’ Wife Mila Kunis’ Native Ukraine Amidst Russian Attacks

The ‘That ’70s Show’ star showed support to his wife’s home country, where she lived until she was seven-years-old. Ashton Kutcher, 44, was one of many stars who showed their support for Ukraine in wake of Russia’s attacks on its neighboring country. The actor tweeted his support late on Thursday February 24. Besides sympathizing with the people of Ukraine during this tumultuous time, the message comes from a little closer to home for Ashton, as his wife Mila Kunis, 38, lived in the European country when she was a child. Ashton’s tweet simply said, “I stand with Ukraine.”
CELEBRITIES
The Atlantic

The Reason Putin Would Risk War

There are questions about troop numbers, questions about diplomacy. There are questions about the Ukrainian military, its weapons, and its soldiers. There are questions about Germany and France: How will they react? There are questions about America, and how it has come to be a central player in a conflict not of its making. But of all the questions that repeatedly arise about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, the one that gets the least satisfactory answers is this one: Why?
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oleg Sentsov
Laredo Morning Times

Spanish Drama ‘Alcarràs’ Wins Golden Bear at Berlin Film Festival

Spanish director Carla Simón has won the Golden Bear, the top prize at the Berlin Film Festival, for her second feature “Alcarràs,” a moving drama about a Catalan farming family facing eviction from their land. She received the prize from jury president M. Night Shyamalan, capping a strong night for female filmmakers. Full report to follow.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Isabelle Huppert Tests Positive for COVID, Will Miss Berlin Film Festival Award Ceremony

After testing positive for COVID, French star Isabelle Huppert will not be coming to the Berlin International Film Festival to receive a honorary Golden Bear for her life’s work. The Oscar-nominated actress, whose work included Elle, The Piano Teacher, and 8 Women, was to be honored at a gala ceremony in Berlin on Tuesday, February 15 and to present her new film, the Laurent Larivière-directed About Joan.More from The Hollywood ReporterBerlin: XYZ Acquires Horror Comedy 'Gatlopp: Hell of a Game' from Signature (Exclusive)Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Tests Positive for COVID-19Mark Rylance in 'The Outfit': Film Review | Berlin 2022 But late Monday...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Two Asian films explore burden of past violence at Berlin Film Festival

BERLIN (Reuters) - Two southeast Asian films competing at this year’s Berlin Film Festival explore what violence does to human beings, one through painful historical narrative and one through fantasy. Indonesian director Kamila Andini’s “Nana” shows the impact of years of war on the life of a woman in...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Berlin Film Festival#Ukraine#Film Festivals#Ukrainian#Russian
Deadline

Berlin Film Festival Gives Reason For Opening Film Disruption; Hanna Schygulla Explains Absence

EXCLUSIVE: Organizers of the Berlin Film Festival have told us that the world premiere screening of opening film Peter Von Kant was disrupted last night due to “a server problem.” A festival spokesperson told us: “We very much regret that a server problem at the Berlinale Palast led to an interruption of the screening of Peter Von Kant. After 7 minutes of interruption the screening could be continued.” The screen blacked out twice in quick succession during last night’s world premiere leading to audible frustration among guests. Reports are that the delay was closer to 10-15 minutes. Following the interruption, the movie...
MOVIES
Deadline

Berlin Film Festival Records 128 Positive Covid Cases In 7 Days, 1.5% Of Tests Taken

The Berlin International Film Festival confirms it has records 128 positive Covid cases from 10,938 tests taken at testing stations around fest hub Potsdamer Platz. That’s 1.5% of tests returning positive for the event, less than the average percentage being recorded around Berlin outside of the fest. The numbers cover February 10 – February 16, with the fest running in a condensed format this year. Last ngiht, the winners of the Silver and Golden Bears were announced. The remaining four days of the festival will be dedicated to catch-up screenings for local audiences, so the numbers could rise. This year’s Berlinale took place...
MOVIES
Laredo Morning Times

AJR Cancel Russian Tour Due to Ukraine Invasion — Will Others Follow?

While it’s hardly top of mind given the tragedy of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, pop act AJR have canceled their upcoming concert date in the country, scheduled for October. “We are sad to announce that we will be cancelling our upcoming show in Russia,” the band wrote on...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
theplaylist.net

‘Coma’: Bertrand Bonello’s Latest Is An Unforgiving, Nightmarish Blast [Berlin Film Festival]

Love letters rarely include knock-off Barbie dolls engaging in incest, but the conventional is often off the table when it comes to French director Bertrand Bonello. “Coma,” Bonello’s latest, begins with a miscellanea of incongruent images, zoomed in and blurred, an amalgamation of amorphous shapes that exacerbates the sharpness of the accompanying words. This twisted byproduct of the mind of an anxious parent is dedicated to the director’s daughter, 18-year-old Anna, who, like many others, has found herself locked in her bedroom during some of the most formative years of her life.
MOVIES
The Independent

Russia booted from Eurovision Song Contest over Ukraine

The European Broadcasting Union says that Russia will not be allowed an entry in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.The union said in a statement Friday that given the unprecedented crisis in Ukraine, the inclusion of a Russian entry would bring the competition into “disrepute.''“The EBU is an apolitical member organisation of broadcasters committed to upholding the values of public service,’’ the union said on Twitter. “We remain dedicated to protecting the values of a cultural competition which promotes international exchange and understanding, brings audiences together, celebrates diversity through music and unites Europe on one stage.”This year's finale is being held in Turin, Italy, on May 14.Russia has not yet announced an entrant for the splashy contest.Ukraine will be represented by Kalush Orchestra, which organizers describe as a “hip-hop band with a fondness for folk.” Read More Ukraine-Russia news: Putin tells Ukraine forces to overthrow ZelenskyWhat are the issues between Ukraine and Russia? The crisis explained
MUSIC
Laredo Morning Times

David Lynch Condemns Putin: ‘All This Death and Destruction Will Come Back to Visit You’

David Lynch used his daily weather report on YouTube to send a stern and emotionally charged message to Vladimir Putin amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Lynch has not directed a full-length project since Showtime’s 2017 limited series “Twin Peaks: The Return,” but he’s stayed connected to fans through his David Lynch Theater video project on YouTube. Lynch told Putin it’s inevitable that “death and destruction” will come for him because “what you sow you shall reap.”
WORLD
Laredo Morning Times

Protests resume as Russia seeks to quash invasion critics

MOSCOW (AP) — Protesters took to the streets in Moscow, St. Petersburg and across Russia on Friday to decry the invasion of Ukraine, even as authorities sought to suppress the spreading antiwar sentiment and project an image of strength and righteousness. The largest demonstration erupted in St. Petersburg, where...
PROTESTS
theplaylist.net

‘This Much I Know To Be True’ Review: Andrew Dominik Captures Another Moody, Deeply Human Portrait of Nick Cave [Berlin Film Festival]

Sat in front of a computer, musician Nick Cave reads a few questions aloud. These are deeply existential musings sent in by people he has never met. A teenager reflects on how daunting it is to entertain the idea of parting with the anger that has been left from the death of his brother; somewhere else in the world, a man is left to rediscover himself after losing both his wife and his job. When there is nowhere else to go, people turn to Cave.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy