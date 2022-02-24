ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ontario County, NY

Three Arrested for $12K Jewelry Store Theft in Ontario County

By Lucas Day
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Three Rochester men have been arrested for allegedly stealing more than 12-THOUSAND dollars worth of jewelry from a Victor jewelry store. Jaquan Simpson and Kashmiere...

Comments / 4

Robert Lawrenz
1d ago

Criminal charges in two counties! What a wonderful future these 3 are establishing for themselves. 🤔

Reply
7
 

Related
FL Radio Group

Canandaigua Man Arrested on Petit Larceny Charges

A 41-year old Canandaigua man was arrested Thursday on petit larceny charges by the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office. Aaron White’s arrest stems from an investigation at the Canandaigua Walmart where he was accused of stealing $19.15 worth of merchandise. White was issued an appearance ticket for Hopewell Town...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
FL Radio Group

Seneca Falls Police Arrest Baldwinsville Man For Driving Without a License

The Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Christopher L. Snyder, age 37, of Baldwinsville following a traffic stop on Fall Street Thursday night. Snyder was originally stopped by police for a vehicle equipment violation. The vehicle he was operating allegedly had no driverside headlamp. While on the stop it was discovered that Snyder’s driver’s license in the State of New York was suspended.
SENECA FALLS, NY
FL Radio Group

Two Arrested for Animal Cruelty in Schuyler County

The Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people on animal cruelty charges. Justin Frisk and Tiffany Myers were both arrested at a residence on Oak Hill Road in the town of Catharine for an incident that happened back on December 22nd. Both were charged with animal torture and the abandonment of animals. No other details of their arrests were released.
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Seneca Falls Man Accused of Threatening Police With a Crowbar

A Seneca Falls man is accused of threatening police with a crowbar Thursday night after they responded to his house for a noise complaint. Police received multiple complaints of Cody Sabol being loud and yelling excessively for no apparent reason. After officers arrived, Sabol failed to comply with their orders and at one point picked up a crowbar. As he was taken into custody, Sabol physically resisted by pulling away and continued to be belligerent.
SENECA FALLS, NY
County
Monroe County, NY
Ontario County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Victor, NY
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Ontario County, NY
City
Ontario, NY
Victor, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rochester, NY
Monroe County, NY
Crime & Safety
FL Radio Group

Wanted Penn Yan Man Taken Into Custody This Week

A Penn Yan man considered armed and dangerous by police is back in their custody after being arrested during a traffic stop this week in the village. Elwood “Tetter” Hilligus was the passenger in a car that was stopped on Commercial Ave. The 44-year old had a warrant out for his arrest stemming from an incident last October where he allegedly had a cane sword in his possession.
PENN YAN, NY
FL Radio Group

Geneva Man Arrested After Attempted Stabbing

A Friday morning arrest has one Geneva man facing a felony menacing charge. Police say Nicholas Hibbard attempted to stab another person just before 1:00am during a domestic incident. He had previously been convicted of menacing within the last ten years. Get the top stories on your radio 24/7 on...
GENEVA, NY
FL Radio Group

Odessa Man Ticketed for Driving on a Suspended License

State Police charged a 28-year old Odessa man for allegedly driving on a suspended license following a traffic stop on Tuesday. Brandon Shisler was also driving a Chevrolet pickup truck that had an expired inspection. He was issued uniform traffic tickets for an expired inspection sticker and aggravated unlicensed operation...
ODESSA, NY
#Jewelry#12k#County Jail#K Jewelry Store Theft#Finger Lakes News Radio#Waub#Wgva#Finger Lakes Country
FL Radio Group

Accused Seneca Falls Rapist Will Be Retried

A Seneca Falls man accused of raping a child will have to be retried. According to Finger Lakes Times, Judge Daniel Doyle has declared a mistrial in the case of Bryndyn Neel. Seneca County First Assistant DA Dave Mashewske said there was an issue with Neel and his attorney during the time between closing arguments and jury instructions.
SENECA FALLS, NY
FL Radio Group

Dundee Man Arrested on Outstanding Warrant

A 44-year old Dundee man was arrested by Penn Yan Police Tuesday night on an outstanding warrant that stemmed from an incident last October. Elwood Hilligus was allegedly found to be in possession of a cane sword illegally. He was brought to Yates County Jail to await arraignment. Get the...
DUNDEE, NY
FL Radio Group

One Woman Hospitalized After 3 Vehicle Crash

One woman was taken to the hospital after a three car crash in Seneca Falls Thursday evening. Police say one vehicle failed to yield at the intersection of State Route 414 and Balsley Road, crashing into the second vehicle, sending it into a third. One woman was taken to Geneva General Hospital for chest and hand pain. The Town of Seneca Falls Police Department was assisted by the New York State Troopers, Seneca Falls Fire Department, and North Seneca Ambulance.
SENECA FALLS, NY
FL Radio Group

Romulus Man Arrested For Threatening Campers with Baseball Bat

The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office reports that on 02/23/2022, deputies arrested Lawrence Bonome of 6590 South Cayuga Lake Road, Snedacker’s Campground lot 128, Romulus NY 14541, for Menacing 2nd and Disorderly Conduct. The arrest stems from a 911 call dispatchers received reporting a male camper yelling and holding a baseball bat. Upon investigation it was found Bonome had threatened another camper while waving and pointing a baseball bat at them. Bonome had entered his RV and refused to come out for several hours. A Sheriff’s Office negotiator was called in to negotiate a peaceful surrender. Deputies obtained a warrant of arrest for Bonome on the charges. Bonome eventually exited the RV and was taken into custody without incident. Bonome was turned over to corrections to be held until CAP court arraignment at 0800 hours on 2/23/2022 to answer to the charges. An order of protection was issued on behalf of the victims.
ROMULUS, NY
FL Radio Group

Penn Yan Man Charged With Felony Assault Following Domestic Incident

A Penn Yan man was charged with felony assault following a physical domestic incident in the village on Tuesday. Kenneth Starnes is accused of striking the victim in the head with a cell phone, causing an injury. The 26-year old is also accused of damaging the victim’s car and taking her cell phone when she was attempting to call 9-1-1 for help. The alleged incident occurred in the presence of an infant that Starnes refused to turn over to the victim. In addition to felony assault, Starnes was also charged with misdemeanor criminal mischief and endangering the welfare of a child charges.
PENN YAN, NY
FL Radio Group

Seneca Falls Man Arrested for Sending Intimate Picture, Robbery, Unlawful Imprisonment

On Wednesday, February 16th, 2022, at 2:36 pm, the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Craig M. Reid, age 49, of Seneca Falls, New York. The arrest stems from a domestic incident that occurred at a residence in the Town of Seneca Falls. During the dispute, Reid subjected the victim to unwanted physical contact and also damaged property that belonged to the victim. It was also reported that Reid disseminated an image which was private in nature, prevented the victim from calling emergency services and that he physically restrained the victim. Reid was charged with one count of robbery in the third degree, a felony, one count of criminal mischief in the third degree, a felony, one count of criminal mischief in the fourth degree, a misdemeanor, one count of unlawful imprisonment in the second degree, a misdemeanor, one count of unlawful dissemination or publication of an intimate image, a misdemeanor, and one count of harassment in the second degree, a violation. Craig was processed and transported to the Seneca County Law Enforcement Correctional Facility to await arraignment in the Seneca County Centralized Arraignment Part Court.
SENECA FALLS, NY
FL Radio Group

Canandaigua Woman Arrested on Bench

A Canandaigua woman was arrested Friday on an active bench warrant out of Canandaigua City Court. Angelica Sabolis is accused of violating her probation. She was taken into custody without incident and was being held at the Ontario County Jail for pre-arraignment detention. Sabolis will return to Canandaigua City Court...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
FL Radio Group

Geneva Man Arrested on Probation Violation Warrant

A 24-year old Geneva man was arrested Friday on a violation of probation warrant. Joshua Whitfeld was taken to the Ontario County Jail, where he was being held pending an appearance before the Ontario County Court. Whitfield is scheduled to appear before the Ontario County Court at a later date...
GENEVA, NY
FL Radio Group

Penn Yan Woman Accused of Violating Order of Protection

A 45-year old Penn Yan woman was arrested on criminal contempt and harassment charges Wednesday morning. Michelle Gamba was charged after she allegedly violated an order of protection back on February 18th. She is accused of violating a court order of protection when she attempted to hit the protected party.
PENN YAN, NY
FL Radio Group

9-Thousand COVID Test Kits Heading to Ontario County

9-thousand free COVID-19 rapid test kits will be heading to Ontario County. The United Way of Greater Rochester and the Finger Lakes has announced their partnership with the county to distribute the kits, which each contain two tests. The kits will go to 30 local nonprofit human service providers. Agencies had to sign-up in advance to receive the tests. United Way currently has no more to distribute.
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Teen Charged in Connection With Elmira Homicide

An-18-year old has been charged in connection with a homicide that occurred outside of an Elmira bar back in December. Najer McGriff is the second person to be arrested in connection with the December 19th homicide of 35-year old Jeremy Scharborough. Elmira Police allege McGriff was seen on-site with a gun and firing shots around the time of the murder.
ELMIRA, NY
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

