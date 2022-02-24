"Calling All Dreamers" Winner Gusto Gaucho

There's one fewer pizza options in town.Manvi Marthur/Unsplash. Over the last decade or so there has been a continued push of Midwestern restaurants into metro Phoenix. Chicago-style pizza kitchens spread throughout the Valley and with it several popular brands from the Chicagoland area. However, while some Midwestern snowbirds have flocked to these destinations for a taste of “back home,” Arizona residents haven’t taken to the style as strongly as what the restaurant owners believed. This has led to the closure of several of these restaurants, including the complete shuttering of an entire brand.
“The Long & Foster Vacation Team are the very best!. They know we love our home-they take it seriously- and are so very kind and informative to the renters, too. 1,000,000 unique visitors each year on LFVacations .com - the largest broker in the Mid-Atlantic. Call us today to learn...
THE BUZZ — TEXAN TENSIONS: That California-Texas contrast is looking clearer than Lake Tahoe’s crystalline water. Transgender rights were the fault line on Wednesday, after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered his state’s child welfare agency to investigate parents and doctors who provide gender-related medical care to minors. The reaction was a mixture of condemning the Lone Star State and underscoring the Golden State’s more inclusive approach — the kind of comparison-drawing that allows electeds in both states to sharpen their stances.
Comments / 0