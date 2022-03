Toyota was initially late to the battery electric vehicle game with it maintaining a strong stance on hybrid electric products such as the Prius. Although it has launched a strategy that will see the production of 16 BEVs over the next few years, it still maintains its stance on hybridization. This can be seen in its recent decision to commit $90 million in developments to two of its plants in the USA.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO