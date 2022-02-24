ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona AG urges Supreme Court to let states defend dropped immigration policy

By Reagan Priest Cronkite News
tucson.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich told the Supreme Court Wednesday that it would set a “dangerous precedent” if it let the Biden administration drop an immigration policy and refused to let the states step in to defend it. His comments came as Arizona and other states argued...

tucson.com

Comments / 1

Related
Vanity Fair

The Supreme Court Just Moved the Voting Rights Act From Life Support to Deathbed

One would be hard-pressed to find a single judicial writing in which Chief Justice John Roberts endorses an outcome that bolsters Black voting power, let alone one that treats the Voting Rights Act of 1965 with the reverence that law deserves. He was, after all, the author of Shelby County v. Holder, that nadir of constitutional law that rendered toothless a key provision of the act, giving states carte blanche to make it harder for people to vote without federal oversight. In the years since, Roberts has signaled that he’s not done undermining voting rights: Last summer he quietly joined his five other colleagues on the Supreme Court’s conservative majority to more or less finish the work he started in 2013, leaving the law for which John Lewis and many others were willing to lay down their own lives on life support.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vice

Supreme Court Justices Aren’t Even Pretending Anymore

Two key members of the Supreme Court’s dominant conservative majority are getting bolder about their links to members of the right-wing intelligentsia and Republican political elite, as concerns mount about the impartiality of the court. Justice Neil Gorsuch appeared at a Federalist Society event Friday, making a speech that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vox

The Supreme Court is not being honest with you

Justice Amy Coney Barrett delivered a speech this week that echoed decades of conservative talking points about the proper, limited role of judges in a democracy. But that restrained vision is completely divorced from Barrett’s own conduct as a conservative justice — not to mention that of the Republican majority she consistently votes with.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Supreme Court considers whether Biden administration properly ditched Trump immigration rule

Whenever partisan control of the White House changes hands, old policies are junked and new ones, often exactly the opposite, are installed. But there’s a process that must be followed. And several members of the Supreme Court on Wednesday seemed suspicious the Biden administration was skirting the requirements in its zeal to get rid of a Trump administration rule that made it harder for immigrants to obtain green cards.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Fletcher
Person
Stephen Breyer
Person
Samuel Alito
Person
Sonia Sotomayor
Person
Clarence Thomas
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
The Independent

Black Lives Matter activist jailed for six years for trying to register to vote after authorities told her she could

A Black Lives Matter activist has been jailed for six years for trying to register to vote even after authorities told her she could. Pamela Moses, a BLM community activist and former Democratic candidate for mayor in Memphis, has said that she had done everything she needed to do to regain her right to vote in Tennessee.She had a long list of felony convictions, including tampering with evidence, leading to her right to vote being revoked. She has said she didn’t know she lost the right to vote when she pleaded guilty. In 2019, both the corrections department and...
POLITICS
MinnPost

McConnell holds up confirmation of U.S. Attorney nominee for Minnesota

In the Star Tribune, Hunter Woodall and Stephen Montemayor write: “The Senate’s top Republican said Wednesday he’s holding up the confirmation process for President Joe Biden’s nominee as Minnesota’s next U.S. attorney. Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell wrote to Andrew Luger this week detailing his concerns over last month’s sentencing of 26-year-old Montez Lee Jr., who was given a sentence 10 years below the maximum for setting a deadly Lake Street fire during the 2020 unrest that followed George Floyd’s killing by a Minneapolis police officer. Luger, who previously served as U.S. attorney for Minnesota under Democratic President Barack Obama, did not have a role in the case.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Urban Milwaukee

Supreme Court Rules Against Drop Boxes

The on-again, off-again saga of absentee ballot drop boxes continued in Wisconsin Friday with the state Supreme Court ruling that the boxes won’t be allowed for the state’s April 5 election. The court’s order was not a final decision and will not affect the Feb. 15 primary, where...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Supreme Court#Us Supreme Court#Justice Kavanaugh#U S Supreme Court#Arizona Ag#The Supreme Court#District Court
thecentersquare.com

Supreme Court declines to consider case challenging Maine's vaccine mandate

(The Center Square) – The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to take up a challenge to Maine’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers. The lawsuit, filed in August by the Florida-based Liberty Council on behalf of more than 2,000 Maine health care workers, alleges that the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is violating federal law by requiring vaccinations for health care workers without allowing a religious exemption for those who object.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vox

The Supreme Court’s newest attack on voting rights, explained

On Monday night, the Supreme Court handed down a deeply alarming decision that suggests that the Court’s Republican majority is about to cut away one of the few parts of the Voting Rights Act that it hasn’t already gutted or killed. The immediate impact of the Court’s 5-4...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Houston Chronicle

Activists who defended VP Harris now mobilizing for Supreme Court pick

Black activists and women's groups that banded together to protect Kamala D. Harris from racist and sexist attacks before and after the 2020 election are remobilizing for the battle over President Joe Biden's upcoming Supreme Court nomination, concerned that the president's pledge to pick a Black woman has sparked racially charged challenges that are already impacting potential candidates.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy