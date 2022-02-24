ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinemark Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

By Urvi Shah
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCinemark (NYSE:CNK) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25th, before market open. The consensus...

Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For February 23, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) to report quarterly earnings at $1.70 per share on revenue of $20.87 billion before the opening bell. Lowe's shares rose 0.1% to $214.71 in after-hours trading. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

During Tuesday's trading, 505 companies set new 52-week lows. The company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week low was Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB). Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) was the biggest...
DETROIT, MI
Popculture

Kohl's Customers Should Brace for Possible Changes

As the retail industry shudders from the impact of the pandemic and the growth of online shopping, department store chain Kohl's may be breathing its last breath. The brand confirmed last month that it has received "letters expressing interest in acquiring the company," and some industry experts are speculating that a deal may be imminent. A buy-out could mean the end of another nationwide chain, but it could also be a boon to investors.
RETAIL
Seekingalpha.com

NexPoint Residential Trust Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th, before market open. The consensus FFO Estimate is $0.62 (-0.27% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $57.01M (+12.89% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, NXRT has beaten FFO estimates 75% of the time and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Donnelley Financial Solutions Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.04 (+188.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $229.03M (+8.9% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, DFIN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Charles River Laboratories Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Charles River Laboratories (NYSE:CRL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, Feb. 16, before market open. The consensus EPS estimate is $2.43 (+1.7% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $888.27M (+12.3% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, CRL has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Western Midstream Partners Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results The Q4 earnings results are expected after the market closes for trading on February 23, 2022. The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.65 (+4.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $741.4M (+14.5% Y/Y). Over the last 1 year, WES...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) shares rose 39.6% to $20.95 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 16.7 million, which is 243.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.7 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Ecovyst: Q4 Earnings Insights

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 06:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ecovyst beat estimated earnings by 13.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.17 versus an estimate of $0.15. Revenue was up $111.30 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Entrepreneur

7 Stocks Under $10 to Buy Before They Double

The 2021 phase of euphoria in meme stocks and penny stocks will be remembered in the history of financial markets. In particular, stocks under $10 were the target of social media driven euphoria and surge. Multi-fold returns came at the blink of an eye. However, in the first two months...
STOCKS
Coinspeaker

HD Stock Drops 8.85%, Home Depot Reports Q4 and 2021 Results that Fell Short of Wall Street’s Expectations

During the fourth quarter, Home Depot reported earnings of $3.21 per share and announced a 15% dividend increase. The stock of the home improvement retailer Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) fell as much as 8.6 percent on Tuesday. However, the broader market recorded a sell-off yesterday. Nevertheless, the company reported its fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 that somehow fell short of analysts’ expectations.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Kinross Gold: Complete 2021 Results Analysis

KGC posted a loss of $2.7 million or $0.01 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to an income of $783.3 million or $0.62 per diluted share. Toronto-based Kinross Gold Corp. (NYSE:KGC) released its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 results on February 16, 2022. 1 - 4Q21 and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Devon Energy: The New Kid On The Block With A Potential 9%+ Yield

After years of only providing relatively low dividends, Devon Energy now sees itself as the new kid on the block in the world of income investing. The severe downturn of 2020 seems to have only strengthened the resolve of the oil and gas industry to focus upon shareholder returns instead of production growth. Whilst Devon Energy (DVN) has long provided dividends, until recently they were always relatively low and essentially an afterthought but not now with their new shareholder returns policy and accompanying capital allocation strategy seeing them as the new kid on the block with a potential high 9%+ yield as we head into 2022.
MARKETS
The Hollywood Reporter

Cinemark Posts First Profitable Quarter Since Onset of COVID, Touts “Significant Advances in Pandemic Recovery”

Cinema giant Cinemark Holdings reported a swing to a profit in the fourth quarter, marking its first profitable quarter since the start of the coronavirus pandemic despite the omicron variant having caused renewed headaches for businesses. The company on Friday also touted “significant advances in pandemic recovery.” The company, led by CEO Sean Gamble who succeeded Mark Zoradi on Jan. 1, posted a quarterly profit of $5.7 million. That compared with a loss of $239.3 million in the same period of 2020. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the latest three months swung to $139.4 million, compared...
MOVIES

