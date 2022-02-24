ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Putin’s attack on Ukraine isn’t just about Europe. We must rally the world against this act of war | David Lammy

By David Lammy
The Guardian
The Guardian
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mUdxM_0eO37Pgs00
TOPSHOT-RUSSIA-UKRAINE-CONFLICT<br>TOPSHOT - In this video grab taken from a handout footage made available on February 24, 2022 on the official web site of the Russian President (kremlin.ru) Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the nation at the Kremlin in Moscow. - Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a "military operation" in Ukraine on February 24 and called on soldiers there to lay down their arms, defying Western outrage and global appeals not to launch a war. (Photo by Handout / KREMLIN.RU / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / KREMLIN.RU / handout" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS --- NO ARCHIVE --- (Photo by HANDOUT/KREMLIN.RU/AFP via Getty Images) Photograph: KREMLIN.RU/AFP/Getty Images

Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is an unprovoked outrage and a heinous violation of international law. It is proof of his utter disregard for the health and wealth of the people of Russia and Ukraine. He is a tyrant prepared to take lives, destroy infrastructure and rob his own citizens in the name of a demented imperialist dream.

The economic sanctions that the UK, its allies and partners enforce must be as severe as possible. The aim should be to cut Russia out of the western economic system, targeting the finance, energy, technology and defence sectors as well as individuals linked to Putin and the Russian government. The effects should be deep and long-lasting. This confrontation will last for years into the future. And here at home, after years of stubborn inaction, the government must now finally expunge corrupt Russian money from the UK. We must close the cracks and loopholes through which the tentacles of corrupt finance reach into our economy and democracy.

While sanctions are essential, we know that Putin’s concerns go far beyond the depth of his pockets, as shown by his willingness to act despite western threats of economic pain. Russia has been preparing for sanctions for at least two years. So, to defeat Russian aggression, we need to do more than attack Putin’s bank balance. While sanctions must be as comprehensive as possible, we need a broader response to face down his aggression.

To defeat Putin, we need to unite against the ideology of Putinism . This is an ideology of authoritarianism, imperialism and ethno-nationalism. It is not unique to Russia. This ideology is emulated by despots and dictators around the world: leaders in China, the Middle East and beyond will be watching the strength of the west’s response to this invasion as they plot their next moves.

Russia’s attack will have long-term implications for the security of Europe. If Putin is successful in the short term, the new frontline to Russian aggression will widen to include Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Hungary, as well as Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. We must work with our Nato and European allies and partners to bolster our continent’s defence and security and show strength, unity and resolve.

But the opposition to Putinism needs to be broader than the G7, the EU or Nato. We need to rally the world against this threat and widen the international coalition that will oppose this grievous act of war, and counter Putin’s ideology of nationalistic expansion. We need to ensure that other global players such as India oppose the terrible precedent set by Putin’s invasion of a sovereign UN member state and his attempt to change national borders through military force.

Related: Can anyone in Russia stop Putin now? | Angus Roxburgh

We must be clear that our opposition is to Putin and his gangster regime, not ordinary Russian people . Many of them will be feeling deeply uneasy as Russian troops wade across their nearest neighbour’s border, the home of many of their family and friends. Internal opposition to Putin’s deranged expansionism is the best hope of ending it. It’s imperative that we speak directly to them, making the argument for democracy, freedom and the right to self-determination, and never allowing our opposition to Putin to obscure our desire for friendship and peace with Russian people.

It’s essential that we convince aspiring despots around the world that the Russian regime’s slide into imperialism is a historic mistake. Any victory will be pyrrhic in the long term, just as the invasion of Hungary in 1956, Czechoslovakia in 1968 and Afghanistan in 1979 all turned out to be failures in the end. The result of invasion is always brutal destruction, with civilians caught in the middle paying a terrible price. It is a moral imperative that we continue to help Ukraine to defend itself by providing defensive equipment alongside political, diplomatic and financial support.

The Russian regime’s invasion of Ukraine signals the end of the post-cold war era. Nobody knows what comes next. The effects of this moment will depend as much on our response to this aggression as it will on the aggression itself. The response of the UK, its allies and its partners has to be strong not weak, united not divided, and strategic rather than short term. Our values of democracy and freedom must defeat Putinism in the end.

  • David Lammy is the Labour MP for Tottenham and shadow foreign secretary

  • Guardian Newsroom: the Russian invasion of Ukraine
    Join a panel of journalists, hosted by Michael Safi, for a livestreamed event on the Russia-Ukraine crisis. On Thursday 3 March, 8pm GMT | 9pm CET | 12pm PST | 3pm EST. Book tickets here .

Comments / 1

Related
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Lammy
Person
Vladimir Putin
Vice

Here’s How China Reacted to Russia’s Attack on Ukraine

The Chinese government has refused to describe Russia’s attacks on Ukraine as an “invasion,” as Beijing avoided joining a global chorus of condemnation against its major security partner. Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying on Thursday called on “all parties to exercise restraint,” hours after Russia launched...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Putin's 'goddaughter' leads fury from Russian celebrities and public against invasion of Ukraine: Anger grows on social media with users sharing black square image and 'no war' hashtag

Vladimir Putin's rumoured goddaughter and several leading Russian celebs have led a public outcry against their nation's invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian army was this afternoon fighting in almost every region of the country, battling the Russians for control of military bases, airports, cities and ports after an early-hours barrage of cruise missiles and guided bombs targeting ammo dumps and radar arrays.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#European Union#Putinism#Topshot#Russian#Handout Kremlin#Ru Afp#Getty Images Rrb#Afp Getty
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin ready to talk with NATO; says some Russian troops leaving Ukraine border

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Tuesday that he’s ready to discuss Russia’s security concerns with the U.S. and NATO, and has agreed to pull some Russian troops away from Ukraine. Ahead of his remarks, the Russian military announced some of the units positioned near Ukraine are returning to their home bases.
POLITICS
Slate

The Ukraine Crisis Is Not Going Well for Putin

So far, the Ukrainian crisis is going very badly for Vladimir Putin. Yes, the Russian president has arrayed roughly 100,000 troops on Ukraine’s border—enough to mount a major invasion, if that’s what he wants to do. But threatening Ukraine is only a means to Putin’s main strategic goals, which are a) to carve out a “sphere of influence” that as much as possible re-creates the old Russian (or Soviet) empire, b) to deepen the politico-economic fissures within the European Union, and c) to drive a wedge between the United States and its NATO allies.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
Country
India
Place
Europe
Country
Hungary
Country
China
Country
Russia
TheConversationAU

Why Vladimir Putin is so confident in his Ukraine strategy – he has a trump card in China

The Beijing Winter Olympics will be remembered not just for China’s efforts to impress the world amid criticisms of its human rights record. The games were also held against the backdrop of the most dramatic escalation of strategic tensions between Russia and the West since the end of the Cold War. In fact, the great power standoff over Ukraine and the never-ending speculation over whether Russia will invade have often overshadowed the international celebration of sport and unity. The end of the games coincided with an escalation of fighting in eastern Ukraine. If the threat of Russia’s use of force against...
POLITICS
The Independent

Brave Ukrainian woman tells Russian soldier: ‘Put sunflower seeds in your pocket so they grow when you die’

A Ukrainian woman is being hailed for her bravery after she confronted a heavily-armed Russian soldier and offered him sunflower seeds — so that they might bloom when he dies.The woman was captured on camera voicing her outrage as Russia invaded Ukraine on Thursday, with tanks rolling across the border and air strikes targeting major cities. Ukraine says it suffered 137 casualties on the first day of the war.The woman can be seen in the video asking the soldiers "Who are you?", to which a soldier standing in the street says: "We have exercises here. Please go this way."After...
MILITARY
The Guardian

The Guardian

162K+
Followers
54K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy