Caps' road winning streak comes to an end in New York, Oshie returns, pair of ex-Caps celebrates milestones, more. Caught Short In The Long Run - Way back in 1983-84, the Washington Capitals won six straight road games to establish a franchise record. Nearly three decades later in the 2010-11 season, the Caps managed to match that mark. In the decade since, the Caps have strung together five straight road wins on half a dozen different occasions, but they've never been able to notch that sixth straight win on the road.

NHL ・ 8 HOURS AGO