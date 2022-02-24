Richard “Rick” Lupien

Near Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine — The war in Ukraine is taking a devastating toll on the country's civilians. Just 48 hours ago, they could not have imagined what they'd be forced to endure. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Holly Williams said the mayor of the country's second largest city warned citizens to seek shelter as Kharkiv became the focus of a fierce fight between Russian forces and Ukrainians trying to defend it.

