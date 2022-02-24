ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Samsung to unveil new Galaxy Book laptop

By Jo Sung-a, Kim Tae-gyu, UPI News Korea
 1 day ago
SEOUL, Feb. 24 (UPI) -- South Korea's Samsung Electronics said Thursday the company plans to unveil a new Galaxy Book laptop during the Mobile World Congress next week in Barcelona.

The new model will be a successor to the Galaxy Book Pro 360, which debuted last May and boosted the 2021 revenue of Samsung Electronics' computer business by 63% over the previous year.

Samsung Electronics has yet to disclose the details of the new model. But the firm said that the new device would provide seamless experiences across mobile devices like smartphones.

Samsung Electronics Executive Vice President Kim Hark-sang said the new laptop would be as thin and light as possible while still being able to power activities.

"As PCs continue to power many of our daily routines, we are continuing our efforts with our Galaxy Book lineup to provide best-in-class experiences across our devices," Kim said.

"With the next generation of Galaxy Book, Samsung and Intel are building a modern PC experience, bringing the best of the connected Galaxy ecosystem and mobility."

Observers point out that Samsung Electronics strives to extend its market share in the computer industry.

"The revenue of Samsung Electronics is so big, but the computer business accounts for just a small fraction of that. The company is trying to expand its computer business," NH Investment & Securities analyst Doh Hyun-woo told UPI News Korea.

Although Samsung Electronics is the global leader in smartphones, the Seoul-based company is a minor player in the laptop market with a market share of less than 1%, according to Taiwanese consultancy TrendForce.

