ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookings, SD

Pursuit of perfection

By Feb 24, 2022
Brookings Register
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBROOKINGS – The South Dakota State men’s basketball team is two wins...

brookingsregister.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Ukraine cities face intense shelling as Russian convoy closes in on Kyiv

Ukraine's embattled leader accused Russia of war crimes and "state terrorism" Tuesday after a fresh blast pounded the heart of the country's second-largest city, fueling fears that civilians would bear the brunt of an intensifying assault. Russia hit major cities across Ukraine with increasingly heavy shelling as the conflict escalated...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Brookings, SD
Brookings, SD
Sports
State
South Dakota State
Brookings, SD
Basketball
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oral Roberts

Comments / 0

Community Policy