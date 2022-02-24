Heart condition rare for COVID-19-vaccinated teens: 4 findings

PORTLAND, Maine (WGME/WKRC) – COVID-19 cases continue to decline across the county, but health experts warn that people are not out of the woods yet. One vulnerable section of the population is children younger than five who are not yet eligible to receive the vaccine. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, COVID-19 cases in children remain high. Over the course of the pandemic, more than 12 million children have tested positive for COVID-19 and nearly 3 million of these cases have been added in the past four weeks. While COVID-19 symptoms are generally mild in children, a rare disorder linked to COVID-19 can lead to serious health concerns.

