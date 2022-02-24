ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Heart condition rare for COVID-19-vaccinated teens: 4 findings

By Cailey Gleeson ( Twitter
beckershospitalreview.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMultisystem inflammatory syndrome, or MIS-C, is rare in people ages 12 to 20 who are vaccinated against COVID-19, a study published Feb. 22 in The Lancet suggests. Researchers investigated potential cases...

www.beckershospitalreview.com

Comments / 0

Related
WKRC

Maine mom warns of rare condition linked to COVID-19 in children

PORTLAND, Maine (WGME/WKRC) – COVID-19 cases continue to decline across the county, but health experts warn that people are not out of the woods yet. One vulnerable section of the population is children younger than five who are not yet eligible to receive the vaccine. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, COVID-19 cases in children remain high. Over the course of the pandemic, more than 12 million children have tested positive for COVID-19 and nearly 3 million of these cases have been added in the past four weeks. While COVID-19 symptoms are generally mild in children, a rare disorder linked to COVID-19 can lead to serious health concerns.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Immunization#Covid#The Lancet#Mis C
MedicalXpress

Study finds previous COVID-19 infection, but not vaccination, improves performance of antibodies

New research to be presented at this year's European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID 2022, Lisbon, 23-26 April) shows that, although over time the number of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies falls in both previously infected and vaccinated patients, the performance of antibodies improves only after previous infection (and not vaccination). This difference could explain why previously infected patients appear to be better protected against a new infection than those who have only been vaccinated.
SCIENCE
deseret.com

7 signs you might have had omicron variant without knowing it

“Good Morning America” co-anchor Amy Robach said she had back pain. She thought it was from her daily runs. But, days later, the symptoms wouldn’t wear off. Soon enough, she learned she had tested positive for COVID-19. Why this matters: The omicron variant — and COVID-19 in general...
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

4 symptoms that mean you’ll likely get long COVID

There’s new research that hints at four different factors that could increase your chances of getting long COVID-19 symptoms. The news: A new study — published Tuesday in the medical journal Cell — identified four factors that can be found early in coronavirus infections. These factors are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Outsider.com

CDC Now ‘Recommends’ Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine: Report

As we continue to see growing cases of COVID-19 across the nation, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) now “recommends” Americans receive the Moderna vaccine. The move came just before our nation marked a tragic milestone, with deaths stemming from the pandemic surpassing 900,000 in total. The number marks the most fatalities internationally since the coronavirus’s inception.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Davenport Journal

Dad, with no prior medical history, has died after doctors say his second COVID-19 vaccine caused an immune response that led to the development of an autoimmune disease

The 33-year-old dad has reportedly died after doctors say his second COVID-19 vaccine caused an immune response that led to the development of an autoimmune disease. The man had no prior medical history and the doctors have reportedly agreed that the COVID vaccine caused an immune response that led to the development of the autoimmune disease and HLH, his wife said.
LOUISIANA STATE
Popculture

Fruit Snacks Possibly Contaminated with Lead, FDA Says

Three companies on the West Coast voluntarily recalled fruit snacks last week due to potential lead contamination. The three cases all involve salted plums with chili, and they are each important for anyone who bought the affected products. Lead is a toxic substance and exposure to it could lead to dangerous symptoms for young children.
FOOD SAFETY
MedicineNet.com

How Long Does It Take to Cleanse Your Liver From Alcohol?

According to the American Addiction Center, it may take your liver over one week to completely detox from alcohol, and detox symptoms may last beyond that. Studies have found that alcohol can stay in your:. Blood for up to 6 hours. Breath for 12-24 hours. Urine for 12-24 hours (72...
HEALTH
The Weather Channel

Exercising Directly After Getting a COVID-19 Vaccine Dose Can Boost Body's Immune Response, Study Finds

A new study suggests around 90 minutes of mild- to moderate-intensity exercise directly after the flu or a COVID-19 vaccine dose may provide an extra immune boost. The study showed that participants who cycled on a stationary bike or took a brisk walk for an hour-and-a-half after getting a jab produced more antibodies in the following four weeks than participants who sat or continued with their daily routine post-immunisation.
WORKOUTS
International Business Times

What Is Chronic Fatigue Syndrome? Rare Condition Shares Symptoms With Long COVID

Chronic fatigue syndrome, or myalgic encephalomyelitis (ME), is a rare medical condition that affects about 1.5 million Americans. The COVID-19 pandemic has shed new light on the complicated disorder, as researchers have found that many post-COVID patients suffered from similar symptoms. Some symptoms of chronic fatigue syndrome include severe and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
womenworking.com

Scientists Reveal Possible Early Warning Sign of Pancreatic Cancer

Pancreatic cancer is now responsible for 3 percent of all cancers and 7 percent of cancer deaths, and has a relative five-year survival rate when diagnosed early. Often, pancreatic cancer doesn’t cause symptoms until after it has spread to other organs. Despite pancreatic cancer being relatively uncommon, there are...
ROCHESTER, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy