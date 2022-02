Following two years of virtual events, Second Thought Theatre finally got to host its State of Mind fundraising gala in-person on February 10. Patrons and fans of the theater company rounded out a who's who of the Dallas performing arts scene, all of whom gathered at On the Levee in the Design District for an evening of cocktails, tasty bites, and smooth cabaret-style crooning from TACA executive director Terry D. Loftis.

DALLAS, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO