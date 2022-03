Minnesota-based Target just announced some big news related to the pandemic, after a handful of years of ever-changing policies relating to COVID-19. One of the major changes the store implemented during the pandemic is in relation to Thanksgiving and Black Friday. During the first year of the pandemic, they announced they would be closing on Thanksgiving to avoid big crowds in their stores. Instead, they spread out their sales over time, rather than hold them on one big day.

DULUTH, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO