High School

Cossacks, Dolphins advance in Region 2A

By Feb 24, 2022
Brookings Register
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSioux Valley and Deubrook Area advanced in the Region...

brookingsregister.com

Brookings Register

SDSU softball dominates Creighton

OMAHA, Neb. – South Dakota State scored early and often in a two-game sweep of Creighton Sunday afternoon at the CU Sports Complex. SDSU beat the Bluejays 18-0 in game one and 8-0 in game two, both five-inning routs. SDSU moves to 8-4 on the season.
SPORTS
The Uvalde Leader-News

UHS powerlifters advance to regional meet

Uvalde High School will be well represented at the girls’ regional powerlifting meet at Edinburg this week. Tomorrow and Tuesday, members of Coach AJ Martinez’s Lobos will be on hand to participate in regional competition. Three athletes will vie in the 97-pound weight class, including Joshlyn Cardenas, Aracely Torres, and Natalee Rangel.Akira Siaz will compete in the 114-pound class, while Mia Siaz will be an alternate in the class. Amber Gonzalez will lift in the 123-pound class. Zoey Ybarra has qualified to vie in both the 132 and 148 class.
UVALDE, TX
The Fayetteville Observer

Top players to watch in the ACC women's basketball tournament rounds 1 and 2

The longest-running women's basketball conference championship enters its 45th season this week as the ACC tournament tips off Wednesday in Greensboro Coliseum. With more teams ranked in the AP Top 25 than any other conference, competition will be fierce as NC State looks to add a third straight ACC tournament title to its regular-season league championship — the Wolfpack's first since 1990.
BASKETBALL
Brookings Register

Rasmussen repeats as state wrestling champion

SIOUX FALLS – Outgoing senior Luke Rasmussen can now include the words “two-time” when talking about state championships he won at Brookings High School. After posting an unblemished 32-0 mark and winning the 195-pound division in Class A in 2021, Rasmussen again ran the table this season, finishing 35-0 and winning the 220-pound division after a 10-0 win in the title match over Harrisburg’s Ayden Viox.
BROOKINGS, SD
The Spun

Video: Dunk Of The Year In College Basketball On Sunday

Freshman UConn guard Jordan Hawkins punched home his entry for Dunk of the Year in college basketball this season. Driving down the lane in the first half of the Huskies’ game against Georgetown, Hawkins threw down a monster slam and drew the and-one. Jordan Hawkins’ poster gave UConn the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

CBS Sports Predicts Blockbuster Carson Wentz Trade

CBS Sports has a pretty massive prediction for Carson Wentz this offseason. Cody Benjamin has Wentz going to the Washington Commanders as they desperately need stability at that position. Washington has started Taylor Heinicke the last two seasons and while he got the team to the playoffs in 2020, he’s...
NFL
HuskyMaven

Oops, Husky QB Target Jaden Rashada Loses All Recruiting Connections

Jaden Rashada is well known for his ability to scramble, but nothing quite like this. At 11:11 a.m. on Monday, the 6-foot-4, 185-pound quarterback from Pittsburg High School in Pittsburg, California, a talented kid with nearly 30 scholarship offers and someone who is considered the top recruit at his position nationally for 2023, sent out a perilous tweet.
PITTSBURG, CA
WausauPilot

Major conference races going down to the wire in final week

An unprecedented day of chaos led to changes nearly everywhere in the AP Top 25, except the top two spots. It also tightened up major conference races across the country. Heading into the final week of the regular season, the first-place team in every undecided league except the Pac-12 has a lead of one game or less. The Pac-12 hasn’t been decided, either; No. 2 Arizona leads No. 16 Southern California by 1 1/2 games, but has three games this week.
COLLEGE SPORTS
KFDA

1A Texline advances to Regional Semifinals

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Day one of the Regional Quarterfinals for boys high school basketball ended 1-1 in the Panhandle. The UIL 1A defending State Champion No. 1 Texline Tornadoes took down Springlake-Earth and 3A No. 20 Tulia Hornets could not defeat Abernathy twice in one season. 3A Score. No....
PANHANDLE, TX
Brookings Register

SDSU men make history, finish perfect conference season

For the first time in Summit League history a team has gone undefeated in conference play. That team is the 2021-22 South Dakota State Jackrabbits. The SDSU men finished the season 18-0 in the Summit League after beating Kansas City 86-75 on Saturday night.
COLLEGE SPORTS
golfmagic.com

Do you have to place your marker behind the golf ball on the green?

During your golf round, you will probably mark your golf ball on every green. This is a common thing that golfers do during every round that they play. Some golfers mark their ball to clean it and take off any dirt on the surface. Some golfers also mark their balls so that they can line up their putts with the alignment aid on the ball.
GOLF
The Spun

NFL Is Considering Changes To The Way Teams Punt

After the league took aim at changing kickoffs a few years ago, we could be getting some tweaks to how NFL teams line up for and execute punts. When the NFL made changes to the kickoff process, they did so in order to try to make the play safer. That appears to be what the league is looking for as it analyzes punting plays.
NFL

