Cossacks, Dolphins advance in Region 2A

Uvalde High School will be well represented at the girls’ regional powerlifting meet at Edinburg this week. Tomorrow and Tuesday, members of Coach AJ Martinez’s Lobos will be on hand to participate in regional competition. Three athletes will vie in the 97-pound weight class, including Joshlyn Cardenas, Aracely Torres, and Natalee Rangel.Akira Siaz will compete in the 114-pound class, while Mia Siaz will be an alternate in the class. Amber Gonzalez will lift in the 123-pound class. Zoey Ybarra has qualified to vie in both the 132 and 148 class.
