Man crashes into building after being shot by bounty hunters in NE Houston, HPD says

A man wanted on several felony warrants is in critical condition after a shootout with bounty hunters in northeast Houston overnight, according to police.

Houston police said four bounty hunters were trying to serve the 31-year-old man warrants around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday when he opened fire from inside a vehicle. Two of the bounty hunters then returned fire.

Officials said the bounty hunters work for an insurance company that funds bail bond companies. The bounty hunters were reportedly wearing vests and badges that identified who they were.

The suspect was shot multiple times through his window, causing him to crash into a building on Liberty near Bringhurst, according to HPD.

"One of the investigators fired a rifle only a couple times, which struck this male and grazed him across the top of the head," Lt. R. Willkens said.

HPD officers nearby heard the gunshots and responded to the scene, providing first aid to the suspect.

Police said the suspect was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The suspect's felony charges were related to credit cards, family violence and burglary, officials said.