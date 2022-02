FLINT, MI -- U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Flint Township, will be among the panelists during a discussion on crime in the Black community at Cathedral of Faith Church. The program, part of the church’s Crucial Conversations Series for Black History Month, is set to take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26.

