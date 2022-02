COVID-19 has thrown schedules repeatedly off-track, and the School Board is striving to get back on course with its district goals and strategic plan extending to 2025. The board discussed the issue during a Feb. 7 work session and agreed that the goals being set need to have a measurable outcome so that direction will be provided with a reasonable expectation that system employees can follow through and achieve the desired objectives. Plans are to have the updates completed by September.

