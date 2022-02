Eight candidates have filed to run for three open seats on the Keene Board of Education. The candidates for the three-year terms are Ryan Clancy, Anthony Ferrantello, Randy Filiault, Rebecca Lancaster, Kyle Macie, Downey Page, Kris Roberts and David Rossall, according to N.H. School Administrative Unit 29 Administrative Assistant Shayna Pelkey. The three candidates who receive the most votes in next month’s election will win the seats, she said.

KEENE, NH ・ 9 DAYS AGO