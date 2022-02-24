Ron Kind addresses Ukraine during UK visit

UNDATED (WKBT) — U.S. Rep. Ron Kind said Thursday his prayers are with the people of Ukraine while he meets with officials in the United Kingdom.

The La Crosse Democrat is meeting with the UK officials to discuss coordinated sanctions against Russia and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“My prayers are with the people of Ukraine as they face an unprovoked attack from Russian military forces. This week I’m in London for meetings with officials from the UK government and members of the British Parliament about this aggression, focusing on coordination of sanctions. Now is the time for the United States and our allies to stand united in condemning Putin’s unjustified actions towards Ukraine and hold Russia accountable. I couldn’t be more pleased with the level of cooperation and coordination that we are receiving from our British and European allies,” said Kind in an emailed statement.

Kind chairs the British American Parliamentary Group, which fosters connections between British and American elected officials.

Other Wisconsin lawmakers have also spoken out against the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Republican Senator Ron Johnson issued a statement early Thursday morning, calling the events unfolding in Ukraine “tragedies.”

Recent News Headlines from News 8 Now

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.