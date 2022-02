A week ago, the University of Maine’s men’s hockey team was the nation’s least penalized among the 59 teams in Division I. But the Black Bears no longer hold that distinction after four five-minute majors in three games including two in the first period of Friday night’s game at Providence College, which helped the Friars jump out to a 2-0 lead and go on to post a 4-2 Hockey East victory at Schneider Arena in Providence.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 4 HOURS AGO