ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rotterdam, NY

Rotterdam enacts moratorium on apartment dwellings

By Richard Roman
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N2T27_0eO30kNs00

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – On Wednesday, February 9, the Town of Rotterdam proceeded with a twelve-month moratorium application for multiple-family dwellings on land use projects. Officials said on February 1, the Rotterdam Planning Commission supported the Town Board’s time consideration in taking legislative action to further determine where apartment communities should be sited within the town.

Child care subsidies could reduce poverty in NY

In addition, under the new moratorium, developers already approved will be allowed to continue. However, new development projects looking for approval must first be granted a special waiver through the Town Board. The moratorium is set to expire in 2023.

“The moratorium will be used to examine many different aspects of the multiple-family dwelling development process in Rotterdam,” said Mollie Collins, Supervisor, Town of Rotterdam. “We look forward to continuing to better serve Rotterdam residents with their best interest in mind.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Update on PFOAs found in Poestenkill

The Department of Health and Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) continue to work with the Rensselaer County Department of Health (RCDOH) to share its progress on its ongoing Investigation of potential sources of PFAS/PFOAs detected in the Town Poestenkill. RCDOH oversees the sampling of private wells in the area to provide an alternate water source if levels are detected above public drinking water standards.
POESTENKILL, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Albany to deliver COVID-19 at-home test kits

The City of Albany has announced the delivery of COVID-19 at-home test kits to city residents. Officials said the Council of Albany Neighborhood Associations (CANA) will assist the city in delivering the antigen rapid test kits directly to people's doorsteps.
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rotterdam, NY
Government
City
Rotterdam, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Half of New York renters pay too much rent

Renters looking for a place to call home in the Capital District, or anywhere else in New York, may have noticed the price of rent is going up. Financial experts suggest people spend 30% of their gross income on rent, but in New York that may be next to impossible.
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moratorium#Land Use#Dwelling#Poverty#The Town Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NEWS10 ABC

Empire State Weekly: Our financial future & Gov. race

This week on Empire State Weekly, concerns growing around the world with questions surrounding the far-reaching impact Russia's invasion of Ukraine with have. We hear from the man in charge of New York State's finances and how this escalating crisis could have an economic ripple effect for New Yorkers, as the state continues to bounce back financially from the pandemic, and with negotiations underway to finalize the state budget.
BUSINESS
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy