New president of minerals, metals and materials society

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Materials Scientist Brad Boyce was elected as president of the minerals, metals and materials society at Sandia National Labs. The society works on topics ranging from producing metals mined from ores to advanced application of the materials. The society includes eleven thousand material materials scientists and engineers from around the world.

Boyce explains the importance of materials science saying that something as common as our smartphones contain elements like lithium and silicon. Professionals from Sandia and Los Alamos labs attend conferences and bring home new ideas and technology to help make New Mexico a leader in the field.

For more information visit: https://www.sandia.gov/

