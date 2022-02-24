ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

New president of minerals, metals and materials society

By Isaac Cruz
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LqPED_0eO30Yk200

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Materials Scientist Brad Boyce was elected as president of the minerals, metals and materials society at Sandia National Labs. The society works on topics ranging from producing metals mined from ores to advanced application of the materials. The society includes eleven thousand material materials scientists and engineers from around the world.

Story continues below

Boyce explains the importance of materials science saying that something as common as our smartphones contain elements like lithium and silicon. Professionals from Sandia and Los Alamos labs attend conferences and bring home new ideas and technology to help make New Mexico a leader in the field.

For more information visit: https://www.sandia.gov/

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Local group providing showers, cots to Albuquerque homeless

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local group is offering more services for the homeless including showers. The Compassion Service Center got a unit of six showers from the city of Albuquerque. Paster Joanne Landry says after a shower, they can stay at their warming station which has 25 cots. They also just got approved for a tent […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Chaco Canyon oil and gas webinar Thursday night

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Bureau of Land Management is hosting a webinar Thursday night to discuss protections for Chaco Canyon. The bureau is asking for the public’s comments on a new proposal to stop oil and gas leasing within ten miles of the park for the next 20 years. The meeting is scheduled to start […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Giant sea scorpion found in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new species of Giant Sea Scorpion was discovered in New Mexico. The fossil found was inside 305-million-year-old rocks in the Manzano Mountains near the Albuquerque Metro area. A team of paleontologists from the U.K. is working with The New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science and they have published an article […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

State Senator says Downtown Albuquerque arena possible

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While Albuquerque voters just rejected a plan to pay for a soccer stadium, a state lawmaker says the time to build an arena in downtown Albuquerque, is now. He says we have the money and he thinks it would be a big step in showing Albuquerque is a big-time city that can […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albuquerque, NM
Education
State
New Mexico State
City
Los Alamos, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Business
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Society
Albuquerque, NM
Industry
KRQE News 13

Several New Mexico restaurants up for prestigious awards

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico restaurants are up for several prestigious awards. Zacatlan, a southwestern and Mexican fusion restaurant in Santa Fe is a semi-finalist for Best New Restaurant in the James Beard Competition. The owners of Ihatov Bread and Coffee in Nob Hill are up for Outstanding Bakers. Five New Mexico chefs are also up […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

UNM sitcom class holds live table read

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico is celebrating the fifth year of its sitcom boot camp program with a live table reading of its latest work. The program is designed to teach students how to create their own sitcom under the guidance of UNM and Hollywood alumni Brian Levant. This year, they’ve created […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Gear up: Battling Bots and Robot Rumble comes to Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Robot Rumble and Battling Bots are making a return. Be Greater Than Average is partnering with Electric Playhouse to put on Battling Bots, an event for all ages to come and battle with their bots. There will be prizes including a 3-D printed robot for the winners. Be Greater Than Average CEO […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

FBI releasing audio versions of posters in Navajo language

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The FBI has released audio versions of missing and wanted posters in the Navajo language. The FBI’s Albuquerque and Phoenix offices teamed up to translate posters in 2020 with the hope that this could help them reach a larger audience. The first poster available in audio announces a reward for up to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Materials Science#Minerals#The Society#Sandia National Labs#Nexstar Media Inc#Krqe News#Albuquerque News
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Helping Ukraine, Bus crash update, Warmer weather, UNM enrollment, BioPark ticket prices

Friday Top Stories US intelligence officials concerned Kyiv could fall to Russia within days: reports NMSP: Deputies, suspect uninjured in Socorro county shooting NMSP: Suspect dead after shooting in Edgewood Second suspect sought after shootout leaves officer wounded, suspect dead San Juan Regional Medical Center no longer at crisis standards of care NM group offers […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Amazon says over 600 jobs coming with Los Lunas center

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Amazon announced Wednesday that a new fulfillment center will be coming to Los Lunas. According to a company press release, the center will create over 600 full-time jobs with comprehensive benefits. The one-million-square-foot facility is scheduled to launch in 2023. The release states starting pay for front-line employees will be more […]
LOS LUNAS, NM
KRQE News 13

NM group offers refuge to transgender children from Texas

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Some Texas families with transgender children are getting ready to make the move to New Mexico. It comes after a controversial directive by the governor of Texas that could have parents prosecuted for child abuse if their child is transitioning. A local group is welcoming those families. Jill Pott says over the years […]
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Industry
KRQE News 13

UNM working to increase enrollment numbers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University of New Mexico President Garnett Stokes says the University is working on increasing enrollment. Stokes says, UNM’s COVID practices and vaccine requirements for allowed students to safely return to campus without any major outbreaks. Stokes acknowledged a 10% increase in 2021 first-year enrollment at the main campus. This follows a 12% […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

BernCo commissioners approve Alvarado Square upgrades

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – County commissioners gave the green light for more work on the country’s new downtown headquarters though not as much as originally proposed. One item removed from the list was a giant county seal on the side of the building. “We heard you guys loud and clear, that even though this may be a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Missing person bills signed by governor

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thursday, the governor signed legislation addressing cases of missing and murdered indigenous New Mexicans. Governor Lujan Grisham signed Senate bills 12 and 13 at Albuquerque’s Indian Pueblo Cultural Center. SB-12 establishes a new position in the attorney general’s office – a missing person specialist – dedicated to these cases. SB-13 creates […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Goodwill hosts open casting event in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The film industry is booming in New Mexico. Goodwill Industries and Bill Marinella Casting are holding open casting at the Goodwill office in Albuquerque. Daniel Mcconnell, the services director at Goodwill, says this is a great opportunity for New Mexicans to get their foot in the door. It is open to all […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

FBI seeking help in 2018 Isleta Pueblo murder case

ISLETA PUEBLO, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI is asking for help solving a four-year-old murder. Sixty-nine-year-old Roger Johnson was found stabbed to death in February 2018. His body was found in the back seat of his white Sonata in a pasture on the Isleta Pueblo. The FBI is offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy