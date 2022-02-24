ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Bitter cold Thursday; thaw on the way

By Aaron Brackett
KFOR
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith clearing skies this evening, sleet on the ground, and light winds, expect a bitter cold night with lows...

kfor.com

Comments / 0

Related
KFOR

Another round of winter weather moves in tonight

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Winter weather moves into the forecast tonight. We will see freezing rain, sleet and ice move in around sunrise. The chance of ice means we will see slick spots on roads, bridges, overpasses and on/off ramps. We’re also reporting multiple business, school and church closures...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

We’re FINALLY Turning the Corner to GREAT Weather

We’ve spent the past 100+ Hours across the state below freezing with the freezing rain, sleet and ice. We’ll be below freezing this morning, but around noon we will see temps go above freezing,. We’ll see cloudy skies with highs today in the upper-30’s to low-40’s....
ENVIRONMENT
Q2 News

Snow first then the bitter cold sets in!

Snow and bitter cold for the start of your work week. Temperatures today reached the 40s due to the late arrival of a cold front. Tonight, temperatures will drop with overnight temperatures in the single digits. Expect the heaviest snowfall to occur tonight into your Monday morning. Snow and gusty winds will reduce visibility and make travel difficult. So make sure to give yourself extra time for your morning commute tomorrow.
BILLINGS, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arctic Air#Thaw
KING 5

Lowland snow hits parts of western Washington ahead of bitter cold

PORT ANGELES, Wash. — Parts of western Washington woke up to lowland snow Monday as colder air settles into the area this week. The National Weather Service (NWS) reported between 2 and 4 inches of snow had fallen by 6 a.m. across Island and western Snohomish counties, and Camano Island. The NWS reported a “heavier band of precipitation” over Whidbey Island and Snohomish and Skagit counties around 2:40 a.m. Monday, with snow observed across the area.
KFOR

A big warm this week but Winter might not be over yet. Here’s why.

It’s all about the Jet Stream. The Jet Stream is the core of the strongest winds aloft mostly flowing from west to east across the lower 48 states and is driven by very strong temperature differences across the country. Usually when storm systems approach Oklahoma we are on the warm side of the Jet Stream as is the case this week. Temps will warm up big time! But then as the storm system moves east colder air dives south from the north side of the Jet Stream and it turns colder again. And sometimes Oklahoma can get winter weather depending on the exact track of these storm systems moving within the Jet Stream. We are watching this closely! Here’s the jet Stream forecast for this weekend. As you can see the colder air is lurking just north and could drop south into Oklahoma again. Stay tuned!
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KRMG

Another round of bitter cold, wintry precipitation impacting Tulsa

The on-again, off-again winter storms that have impacted northeast Oklahoma in recent weeks will continue with another blast of Arctic air mixed with moisture. Storms could bring a mixture of sleet, ice, and light snow across the region before they move out on Thursday. | WEATHER ALERTS FROM KRMG |
TULSA, OK
KAKE TV

Bitter cold and light snow for KAKEland

Thanks to the passage of a cold front on Monday, temperatures across the state have tumbled back below freezing and we won't get back up above 32° until the weekend. In addition to the bitter cold, light snow is anticipated through Thursday. Light snow will be a possibility late...
ENVIRONMENT
KXLY

Bitter cold continues; WIND CHILL ADVISORY through Wednesday morning – Kris

The sunshine was deceptive today! There was not a cloud in the sky, but the temperature in Spokane only climbed into the teens, and wind chill readings did not make it out of the single digits. Winds will be slowly decreasing tonight, but a WIND CHILL ADVISORY continues through 10 a.m. Wednesday. Expect low single digits on the walk to school in the morning with wind chill readings below zero. Winds will be light by the afternoon. However, temperatures will top out in the teens and low 20s, so it will still be very cold.
SPOKANE, WA
KSNB Local4

It’s goodbye warm weather, hello bitter cold

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Good late Sunday evening to you! I hope you had a great weekend. I also hope you got some time today to enjoy the very early Spring temperatures we had this afternoon. Unfortunately the warm weather is taking a vacation this week. It’s good-bye warm weather, hello to bitter cold temperatures. The warm weather sneaks out of the region overnight as your sleeping and is replaced by much colder air that pushes in behind a cold front that will make its way south overnight. Monday morning winds will begin to pick up out of the north pumping in the cold arctic air. Lows on Washington’s Birthday will range from the teens north to the upper 20s near 30 south. For the day Monday you can expect mostly cloudy skies and breezy conditions. Winds will be blustery out of the north at 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. And with strong northerly flow in place temperatures Monday afternoon will range from the teens north to the mid 30s central and mid 40s for north central Kansas. Here in the Tri-cities we will reach our daytime high around lunch time with the thermometer falling afterward as the cold arctic air floods on in.
ENVIRONMENT
KFOR

Get ready for wave 2 of winter weather

After record-breaking cold and Winter weather Wednesday, we will see a 2nd wave of freezing rain, sleet and ice Thursday. The 2nd wave will develop across Southern Oklahoma around midnight. It will move into Central Oklahoma by sunrise. We will see freezing rain, sleet and ice across Central and Southeastern...
Buffalo News

Don Paul: Thaw gives way to hazardous travel, flash freeze, snow

A slight speedup in the arrival of a cold front spells significant travel hazards by this evening, with a transition from soaking rain to fairly heavy sleet and, what would be worse, a period of freezing rain (shown in orange). In advance of the front, our regional flooding problems are...
CHAUTAUQUA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy