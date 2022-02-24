Mercedes-Benz to Offer Hands-Free Traffic Jam Assist in US This Year

When it comes to off-road capability and luxury pedigree, the 2022 Mercedes-Benz G-class is in a class of its own. Also known as the Geländewagen, it's essentially a Ford Bronco or Jeep Wrangler for the rich and famous. However, just because Mercedes' retro-styled, richly appointed SUV has a six-figure price tag and upscale features such as massaging front seats doesn't mean it can't tackle seriously treacherous terrain—though we’re confident that few of its wealthy owners will ever test its lofty limits off-road. Despite bodywork that might be mistaken for its predecessor, which debuted back in 1979 and was based on a military vehicle, the 2022 G-wagen has a much more refined ride and a plethora of modern technology. It’ll just as easily comfort a quartet of adults on their way to a Broadway show as it’ll conquer a rutted, muddy trail with ease.
