ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granite City, IL

Mardi Gras coming to Granite City

By Dylan Suttles
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T01TF_0eO2zgvf00
The Mardi Gras celebration will take the streets of Granite City from 1-10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26. (File photo)

GRANITE CITY – For the first time, Mardi Gras celebrations will take the streets of Granite City 1-10 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26.

Starting at 29th and State streets, the 1 p.m. parade will head down State Street, turning at 27th Street and then continuing downtown from Madison Avenue. The parade will continue down Niedringhaus Avenue, ending at Civic Park.

After the parade, the celebration continues with a block party in downtown Granite City at Civic Park and the surrounding streets, which will include live music and food. A Cajun cookoff is planned 2-5 p.m.

The celebration rolls on through Saturday, with a bar crawl 5-10 p.m. Buses will be circulating on a designated route during the crawl and stopping at participating businesses. Riders can purchase a wristband for $10 that will allow them to hop on and off the buses during these hours.

Here's what else is happening in the area:

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 25

• Jared Schmitz Pub Crawl: 3 p.m., Hotshots Sports Bar and Grill 2511 IIllinois 157, Edwardsville.

• Early Bird Registration: North Greene, Staunton, Jersey: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Lewis and Clark Community College, Trimpe 141, 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey.

• Erin Jo: 8 p.m., The Conservatory, 554 E. Broadway, Alton.

• Hollywood 5: 7:30-11:30 p.m., Fast Eddie's Bon Air, 1530 E. 4th St., Alton.

• Lazy Lester: 7-11 p.m., Bakers and Hale, 7120 Montclair Ave., Godfrey.

• St. Andrew’s Winter Book Fair: Reservation only, 406 Hillsboro Ave., Edwardsville. Reservations can be made at https://www.standrews-edwardsville.com/ .

• Joanne Shaw Taylor - An Evening of Rock and Blues: 8 p.m., The Wildey Theatre, 252 N. Main St., Edwardsville

• Mike Sonderegger: 6:30-9:30 p.m., Recess Brewing, 307 N. Main St., Edwardsville.

• Lanny and Julie: 7-11 p.m., Edwardsville Moose Lodge, 7371 Marine Road, Edwardsville.

• Eagle Days: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Pere Marquette State Park, 13112 Visitor Center Lane, Grafton

• Steve Mellas: 7-11 p.m., Hawg Pitt BBQ, 821 W. Main St., Grafton.

• Ice Rink Open: 5-10 p.m., The Loading Dock, 401 Front St., Grafton.

• For information about Al-Anon Meetings, call 618-463-2429. To find more helpful meeting, visit SIAFG.org and District-18.org.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 26

• Wordi-Gras in Worden: Food starts at 11 a.m. with parade at 3 p.m. and music into the night in Worden.

Jared Schmitz Pub Crawl: 3 p.m., Hotshots Sports Bar and Grill 2511 Illinois 157, Edwardsville.

• Bread of Life Fellowship Church Mortgage Burning: Noon, Bread of Life Fellowship Church, 5000 Humbert Road, Alton.

• Granite City Mardi Gras: 1-10 p.m., parade route starts at 29th and State Streets, Granite City.

• Mississippi Meanderings: 1-5 p.m., National Great Rivers Museum, 1 Locks and Dam Way, Alton. Tickets available at www.brownpapertickets.com .

• Borderline: 2-6 p.m., 7:30-11:30 p.m., Fast Eddie's Bon Air, 1530 E. 4th St., Alton.

• Modern Angst Live: 7-11 p.m., The Conservatory, 554 E. Broadway, Alton.

• Steph Plant Presents "The Cup": 7 p.m., Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, Alton.

• Tanglefoot: 5-9 p.m., Chubby's Grill and Garage, 1022 E. Broadway St., Alton.

• Number 4 Combo: 7-11 p.m.,  Bakers and Hale, 7120 Montclair Ave., Godfrey.

• Plastic Kings: 7 p.m., Roper's Regal Beagle Sports Bar and Grill, 3043 Godfrey Road, Godfrey.

• St. Andrew’s Winter Book Fair: 9 a.m.-Noon, 406 Hillsboro Ave., Edwardsville.

• 5th Annual Bad to the Bone/Sam Merkel Memorial Chili Cook-off: 5 p.m., Edwardsville Moose Lodge, 7371 Marine Road, Edwardsville. Tickets available at dawnmrkl.wixsite.com .

• Meatwood Flack Mardi Gras: 6-9 p.m., Big Daddy's Edwardsville, 132 N. Main St., Edwardsville.

• Comdey Night with Rafe Williams and Libbie Higgins: 7:30 p.m., The Wildey Theatre, 252 N. Main St., Edwardsville.

• E&J Gang: 5 p.m., Tegans Pub House, 3801 Nameoki Road Unit 5, Granite City.

• Worth The Fight: 9:30 p.m., Patrick's Bar and Grill, 2900 Nameoki Road, Granite City.

• SuperJam: 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Pump House Bar and Grill, 1523 E. Edwardsville Road, Wood River.

• DJ Toni: 8 p.m.-Midnight, Martin's Tunes and Eats, 575 S. 6th St., Wood River.

• Bingo Saturday Night: 7 p.m., South Roxana Dad’s Club, 417 Roxana Ave., South Roxana.

• Eagle Days: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Pere Marquette State Park, 13112 Visitor Center Lane, Grafton

• Rockabilly Revival: 3-7 p.m., Grafton Winery and Brewhaus, 300 W. Main St., Grafton.

• Karaoke Night: 7-11 p.m., 3rd Chute Bar & Grill, 220 W. Main St., Grafton.

• Ice Rink Open: Noon-10 p.m., The Loading Dock, 401 Front St., Grafton.

dylan.suttles@thetelegraph.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Telegraph

Petition signing set Monday for Sholar

GODFREY - Strangelovely at 1020 W. Delmar, in Godfrey will host a petition signing for Resident Circuit Judge candidate Amy Sholar 5-7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 28. Sholar announced her election bid in May 2021. She was nominated to the position by Illinois Supreme Court Justice David Overstreet and appointed by the Illinois Supreme Court. Overstreet swore her in on April 30, 2021.
GODFREY, IL
The Telegraph

Rogers celebrate 5 generations

WOOD RIVER – Five generations of family members of the Rogers family recently gathered for a photo. Richard Rogers lives in Chesterfiled, Missouri. His son, David Rogers, lives in Wentzville, Missouri.
WOOD RIVER, IL
The Telegraph

This Week In Pictures

ALTON - Each week award-winning photographer John Badman of The Telegraph captures images of the Riverbend. Here is a sampling of his photographs from this week. They also appear in the weekend issue of The Telegraph.
ALTON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Granite City, IL
Alton, IL
Government
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Alton, IL
City
Wood River, IL
Granite City, IL
Government
City
Worden, IL
The Telegraph

Alton church plans miracle exhibit

ALTON — Sts. Peter and Paul Parish at 717 State St., Alton, will host a Eucharistic Miracles of the World exhibition in the parish gym. The exhibitions will be available March 5-6, March 12-13 and March 9. Sunday hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Saturday and Wednesday hours are noon to 6 p.m.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

SIUE updates mask policy

EDWARDSVILLE — Southern Illinois University Edwardsville on Thursday updated its mask policy in light of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's decision to lift the statewide indoor mask requirement on Monday, Feb. 28.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade#Montclair#Dj#Cajun#Hotshots Sports Bar#Grill 2511 Iillinois 157#Trimpe 141#The Wildey Theatre#Recess Brewing#Marine Road
The Telegraph

Logan looks to help Lovely Ladies during retirement

ALTON --- Mike Logan Ministries' namesake will have more time to minister as he retires from working locally for Speedee Delivery, based in Saint Cloud, Minnesota.  "They really don't want me to retire, but it's time to do the work of the Lord," said Rev. Mike Logan, of Godfrey, "and help Carol to help her with Roberta's Lovely Ladies Boutique. "I've been working full time since I was 14 years old. It's time to say, 'OK,' OK."
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Story Hours resume in Carlinville

CARLINVILLE — One of the most popular children’s programs at the Carlinville Public Library will resume this week. Story Hour returns on Tuesday, March 1 at 10 a.m. under the guidance of Hannah Crawford, who was recently hired as the children’s librarian. Crawford, who joined the library staff as a circulation worker last April, replaces longtime children’s librarian Karen Wills, who retired in January.
CARLINVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

Campbell out, Allen in at Alton city council

ALTON - A big change was made to the council Wednesday night During the Alton city council meeting, Ward 1 Alderman Brian Campbell announced that he resigning from his position effective immediately. In his letter of resignation, Campbell said that his other commitments have become "too great" to be able to fulfill the requirements of his position. He added that it was an honor to serve Alton over the past five years. "I've gotten to work with some unbelievable council members," Campbell said. " I have full hearted faith that you guys will continue to do good work."
ALTON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mardi Gras
News Break
Politics
The Telegraph

Church Women set Lenten services

ALTON - The Greater Alton Church Women United has announced the Lenten Service calendar starting on Ash Wednesday, March 2. Each service will take place at noon and last 30 minutes.  Most churches will serve lunch for a $5 offering. The Greater Alton Church Women United will also collect for Food Crisis Center and Oasis Women' Center.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Butchee, Woods honored in Granite City

GRANITE CITY — Nick Butchee and Makaina Woods, Granite City High School seniors, have been selected as Granite City Elks Lodge 1063 Students of the Month for February. The daughter of Jennifer Woods, Makaina Woods is a two-time Speech Team captain and president of the Thespian Society at Granite City High School. The four-year Honor Roll member also is treasurer of National Honor Society and a member of the GCHS Dance Team, Foreign Language Club and Pride Club. She also is part of the worship leading and singing at Unity Baptist Church.
GRANITE CITY, IL
The Telegraph

Lincoln honors Riverbend students

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo, — Lincoln University of Missouri has announce the fall 2021 Dean's List honorees. The Dean's List comprises undergraduate students completing a full-time load of graded coursework with a minimum term GPA of 3.5.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Four charged in pair of burglaries

EDWARDSVILLE - Four people were charged Thursday relating to a pair of burglaries in Edwardsville and Highland in January and February. Andrew J. Walker, 398, of the 300 block of Oregon Street, Marine, was charged Feb. 24 with two counts of burglary, both Class 2 felonies.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

Singing bowls set Saturday at Jacoby

ALTON -- A mystical and medicinal live musical performance will happen Saturday at Jacoby Arts Center.  "The Cup" is a medicinal song cycle concert and chakra aligning experience, presented by Steph Plant, at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, in Alton. Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased at www.jacobyartscenter.org/tickets or at the door. Parking is available at the gravel lot next door. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.  The song cycle is channeled by Plan and arranged to harmonize with the transcendent frequencies of pure quartz crystal singing bowls as it's meant to take participants on a healing journey of mind, body and spirit.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Slip slidin' away

John Badman|The Telegraph There wasn't much snow, but this week's sleet gave just enough slickness Friday for neighborhood children to use a steep hill in a yard in the 1500 block of Henry Street for a little winter fun. A girl, right, makes a running tackle at a sled full of boys heading down the hill; event the family dog joining in the downhill fun. Children were using anything they could find to slide down the hill, including coats and snow shovels. The ice isn't expected to here much longer, with temperatures reaching into the 60s during the next seven days. (John Badman)
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Quick Bite offers tasty reasons for dog runs

ALTON - Valerie Davis started Quick Bite not so quickly with a hot dog cart and some catering in St. Louis.  Since then her concept has developed into a gourmet hot dog restaurant that quickly outgrew its Alby Street location and, in December, moved to 1626 Main St. in Alton. The carry-out restaurant has also added delivery and extended its hours.  "Basically, I used to have a hot dog cart and catering, and it all started with my hot dog cart," said Davis of Alton. "Customers loved the hot dogs and it went from there."
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Elsah selected by state for broadband effort

ELSAH — State officials have selected Elsah as one of six communities for a 14-week intensive broadband planning program. Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) Office of Broadband on Thursday announced the communities selected for the inaugural cohort of the Accelerate Illinois Broadband Infrastructure Planning Program. Elsah joins the city of Springfield and Jackson, Knox, Mercer and Whiteside counties.
ELSAH, IL
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Alton, IL
373
Followers
175
Post
42K+
Views
ABOUT

The Telegraph is passionate and committed to its role as the watchdog and trusted source of news and entertainment for the Alton community and the River Bend region of Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, and Greene counties in Illinois.

 https://www.thetelegraph.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy