Mardi Gras coming to Granite City

The Mardi Gras celebration will take the streets of Granite City from 1-10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26. (File photo)

GRANITE CITY – For the first time, Mardi Gras celebrations will take the streets of Granite City 1-10 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26.

Starting at 29th and State streets, the 1 p.m. parade will head down State Street, turning at 27th Street and then continuing downtown from Madison Avenue. The parade will continue down Niedringhaus Avenue, ending at Civic Park.

After the parade, the celebration continues with a block party in downtown Granite City at Civic Park and the surrounding streets, which will include live music and food. A Cajun cookoff is planned 2-5 p.m.

The celebration rolls on through Saturday, with a bar crawl 5-10 p.m. Buses will be circulating on a designated route during the crawl and stopping at participating businesses. Riders can purchase a wristband for $10 that will allow them to hop on and off the buses during these hours.

Here's what else is happening in the area:

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 25

• Jared Schmitz Pub Crawl: 3 p.m., Hotshots Sports Bar and Grill 2511 IIllinois 157, Edwardsville.

• Early Bird Registration: North Greene, Staunton, Jersey: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Lewis and Clark Community College, Trimpe 141, 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey.

• Erin Jo: 8 p.m., The Conservatory, 554 E. Broadway, Alton.

• Hollywood 5: 7:30-11:30 p.m., Fast Eddie's Bon Air, 1530 E. 4th St., Alton.

• Lazy Lester: 7-11 p.m., Bakers and Hale, 7120 Montclair Ave., Godfrey.

• St. Andrew’s Winter Book Fair: Reservation only, 406 Hillsboro Ave., Edwardsville. Reservations can be made at https://www.standrews-edwardsville.com/ .

• Joanne Shaw Taylor - An Evening of Rock and Blues: 8 p.m., The Wildey Theatre, 252 N. Main St., Edwardsville

• Mike Sonderegger: 6:30-9:30 p.m., Recess Brewing, 307 N. Main St., Edwardsville.

• Lanny and Julie: 7-11 p.m., Edwardsville Moose Lodge, 7371 Marine Road, Edwardsville.

• Eagle Days: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Pere Marquette State Park, 13112 Visitor Center Lane, Grafton

• Steve Mellas: 7-11 p.m., Hawg Pitt BBQ, 821 W. Main St., Grafton.

• Ice Rink Open: 5-10 p.m., The Loading Dock, 401 Front St., Grafton.

• For information about Al-Anon Meetings, call 618-463-2429. To find more helpful meeting, visit SIAFG.org and District-18.org.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 26

• Wordi-Gras in Worden: Food starts at 11 a.m. with parade at 3 p.m. and music into the night in Worden.

Jared Schmitz Pub Crawl: 3 p.m., Hotshots Sports Bar and Grill 2511 Illinois 157, Edwardsville.

• Bread of Life Fellowship Church Mortgage Burning: Noon, Bread of Life Fellowship Church, 5000 Humbert Road, Alton.

• Granite City Mardi Gras: 1-10 p.m., parade route starts at 29th and State Streets, Granite City.

• Mississippi Meanderings: 1-5 p.m., National Great Rivers Museum, 1 Locks and Dam Way, Alton. Tickets available at www.brownpapertickets.com .

• Borderline: 2-6 p.m., 7:30-11:30 p.m., Fast Eddie's Bon Air, 1530 E. 4th St., Alton.

• Modern Angst Live: 7-11 p.m., The Conservatory, 554 E. Broadway, Alton.

• Steph Plant Presents "The Cup": 7 p.m., Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, Alton.

• Tanglefoot: 5-9 p.m., Chubby's Grill and Garage, 1022 E. Broadway St., Alton.

• Number 4 Combo: 7-11 p.m., Bakers and Hale, 7120 Montclair Ave., Godfrey.

• Plastic Kings: 7 p.m., Roper's Regal Beagle Sports Bar and Grill, 3043 Godfrey Road, Godfrey.

• St. Andrew’s Winter Book Fair: 9 a.m.-Noon, 406 Hillsboro Ave., Edwardsville.

• 5th Annual Bad to the Bone/Sam Merkel Memorial Chili Cook-off: 5 p.m., Edwardsville Moose Lodge, 7371 Marine Road, Edwardsville. Tickets available at dawnmrkl.wixsite.com .

• Meatwood Flack Mardi Gras: 6-9 p.m., Big Daddy's Edwardsville, 132 N. Main St., Edwardsville.

• Comdey Night with Rafe Williams and Libbie Higgins: 7:30 p.m., The Wildey Theatre, 252 N. Main St., Edwardsville.

• E&J Gang: 5 p.m., Tegans Pub House, 3801 Nameoki Road Unit 5, Granite City.

• Worth The Fight: 9:30 p.m., Patrick's Bar and Grill, 2900 Nameoki Road, Granite City.

• SuperJam: 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Pump House Bar and Grill, 1523 E. Edwardsville Road, Wood River.

• DJ Toni: 8 p.m.-Midnight, Martin's Tunes and Eats, 575 S. 6th St., Wood River.

• Bingo Saturday Night: 7 p.m., South Roxana Dad’s Club, 417 Roxana Ave., South Roxana.

• Eagle Days: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Pere Marquette State Park, 13112 Visitor Center Lane, Grafton

• Rockabilly Revival: 3-7 p.m., Grafton Winery and Brewhaus, 300 W. Main St., Grafton.

• Karaoke Night: 7-11 p.m., 3rd Chute Bar & Grill, 220 W. Main St., Grafton.

• Ice Rink Open: Noon-10 p.m., The Loading Dock, 401 Front St., Grafton.