POD: Pre-spring look at ILBs; Quinerly, Tide hoops ramping up at right time?

Embedded above are the senior season highlights for Michigan running back signee CJ Stokes. Stokes is the only back the Wolverines signed in the cycle and is among a very, very small group of players to sign with the program out of the state of South Carolina. He has reportedly bulked up to around 205 lbs. as he hopes to become a bruiser type back for Mike Hart and company.

