Belmont County, OH

GIVE Belmont County donates funds to local organization

By Stephanie Grindley
 5 days ago

BELMONT COUNTY, OH (WTRF) — Tens of thousands of dollars are now heading back into the community after the Belmont County Enrichment Fund announced its recipients Thursday morning.

Over $50,000 with be shared between 10 recipients: From Young Life, to the Underground Railroad, to buying iPads for preschoolers at St. Clairsville City Schools.

Lova Ebbert with the GIVE Belmont County Committee says the group has given near half a million dollars back to the community since 2013.

Each year groups apply, and then the committee, made up of five, ranks the applicants.

All these charities and community are doing so many things we don’t even realize to make things better for Belmont County.

Lova Ebbert, GIVE Belmont County Committee

One group receiving one of the larger checks on the list is the Bethesda Volunteer Fire Department with a check for $10,000.

It will buy a loading system for their ambulance and help EMTs to not throw-out their backs.

This will outfit their department to literally uplift the over 15,000 people they pledged a duty to serve.

Very grateful to get this because if we didn’t get it then we probably wouldn’t be able to do this…. Absolutely.

Neil Hunt, Fire Chief of Bethesda Vol. Fire Department

Another hefty check was presented to the St. Clairsville Area Soccer Association.
The group has been gathering money to fund lights for the 14 fields that over 400 kids use.


Will help us with some safety issues for our kids and will greatly expand the services we will be able to offer.

St. Clairsville Area Soccer Association


The $10,000 check will make sure kids no longer have to play in the dark.

Other checks will fund the Belmont County Imagination Library, Bethesda Park with basketball hoop replacements, First Christian Church food pantry, Faith in Action Volunteer match program, and fixing up Peg’s House run by the Tri-County Help Center.

