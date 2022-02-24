The NFL Offseason Takes Warmup Show | The MMQB NFL Podcast

It’s the end of February, which means opening day for NFL Offseason Takes is right around the corner. Conor and Gary spent an afternoon trying out their newest material surrounding the combine, draft season, free agency and more.

• The one draft prospect worth trading up for

• The one thing every GM will say, ad nauseam, at the combine

• Why Sean Payton and Tom Brady will ruin the 2022 season

• The utter lack of Gronk free agency love (sign him to a big deal!)

• Is J.C. Jackson the best cornerback available this offseason?

• Is the new Pokemon game great or the greatest?

Then, the first-ever Free Agency Preview… Preview! Gary unveils the preliminary Sports Illustrated free agent rankings to Conor, who gives his reactions in real-time, live (but on a podcast, so recorded).

