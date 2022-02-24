Marshall County to remove mask procedure Friday
The Marshall County Board of Education had a special meeting on Thursday to make adjustments to the county’s current mask procedures.
Starting Friday, February 25, facility, staff, and students will not need to wear a face-covering. All parents will have the option if they would like their child to continue to wear a mask.
Marshall County stated per WVDE COVID-19 protocols a schoolwide mask procedure could be reinstated at any time based on COVID-19 cases in each school.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.
Comments / 0