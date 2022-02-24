ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall County, WV

Marshall County to remove mask procedure Friday

By John Lynch
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dLD5W_0eO2ycI800

The Marshall County Board of Education had a special meeting on Thursday to make adjustments to the county’s current mask procedures.

Starting Friday, February 25, facility, staff, and students will not need to wear a face-covering. All parents will have the option if they would like their child to continue to wear a mask.

Marshall County stated per WVDE COVID-19 protocols a schoolwide mask procedure could be reinstated at any time based on COVID-19 cases in each school.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

Marshall County schools no longer require face-coverings

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Starting tomorrow students, as well as, faculty and staff in Marshall County Schools will no longer be required to wear a face-covering.  That was decided this afternoon at a special Board of Education meeting. Their conclusion was based on updated COVID-19 protocols released by The West Virginia Department of Education. It states that, a universal mask procedure to eliminate contract tracing is no longer required. However, a school- wide mask procedure could […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Supreme Court lifts block of public charter schools

West Virginia’s Supreme Court has lifted a lower court’s temporary blockage of public charter schools. The higher court issued the stay Wednesday. In December, a Kanawha County judge granted a preliminary injunction sought by parents in a lawsuit filed against Gov. Jim Justice and legislative leaders. Charter school implementation will continue under current law while […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marshall County, WV
Education
Marshall County, WV
Health
Marshall County, WV
Government
County
Marshall County, WV
WTRF- 7News

Community pays their respects to Sheriff Abdalla

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio, (WTRF) The Ohio Valley is saying goodbye to Jefferson County Sheriff Fred Abdalla.The long-time sheriff passed away earlier this week. First responders came from all over today to pay their respects to the late sheriff. A public viewing was held for anyone who wished to say goodbye at the St. Joseph’s Catholic […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia hires Black Assistant Fire Marshal

GHENT, WV (WVNS)– The Office of the State Fire Marshal made history with one of its hires in the Mountain State. Lamarr Maynard was named the first Black Assistant Fire Marshal. Maynard previously worked in the public safety field. He was born in Washington D.C. but raised over in Boone County. This is the first […]
POLITICS
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia bill to ban abortions over a disability advances

West Virginia lawmakers have advanced a bill that would prevent people from getting an abortion because they know or believe their child will be born with a disability. The bill is titled “The Unborn Child with Down Syndrome Protection and Education Act,” but it would apply to any and all disabilities. It provides exemptions in […]
WOMEN'S HEALTH
WTRF- 7News

Belmont County cracker plant files for another air permit

PTTGC America is filing for another air permit for the cracker plant in Belmont County. Ohio EPA issued an initial air permit to install for the proposed cracker plant in December of 2018. That permit will expire on February 24. PTTGCA says that the permit will be consistent with previous protection goals set last year by the […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wvde
WTRF- 7News

Redistricting causing issues for WV voters

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) Due to state redistricting, county precincts have been changed and it’s causing concerns with the administration with the election. Roughly 14,000 voters in Brooke County will need new voter registration cards. Officials say this is because every ten years they are required to redistrict as a result of the census. The […]
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Belmont County Flood Warning

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning in a part of Belmont County in Ohio. Main concerns include flooding of rivers, creeks, streams as well as low lying areas. The streams and creeks will continue to rise as excess rainfall makes it way to them. Belmont County received between 1″-1.5″ of rainfall between […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

$70,000 grant to help pave Panhandle Rail Trail

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) A favorite recreational trail is getting an upgrade. Gov. Jim Justice announced a $70,000 grant from WV Department of Highways Transportation Alternatives Program to pave the Panhandle Rail Trail. This money will be combined with the funds board has been raising to start the four mile long project. The trail has been […]
WEIRTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
WTRF- 7News

FCC issues warning before D.C trucker protest about radio use

The FCC has issued a warning about the use of radios in crimes just before a trucker protest in Washinton D.C. The reminder issued on February 22 says that amateur and personal radio services licensees and operators may not use radio equipment to commit or facilitate criminal acts. Individuals using radios in the Amateur or […]
PROTESTS
WTRF- 7News

Jefferson County to appoint new acting sheriff today

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office will have a new acting Sheriff on Wednesday after Sheriff Fred Abdalla died on Monday. According to the Herald-Star, there will be a special meeting at 1 p.m to appoint the acting sheriff which is part of the Ohio Revised Code. The acting sheriff will serve until the Jefferson County […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling public transportation at risk if HB 4331 doesn’t pass

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- Wheeling’s Bus system is in serious jeopardy. It’s because of a bill currently stuck in the House of Delegates. If House Bill 4331does not pass this legislative session– jobs and funding are in danger. About 16 million dollars of federal funding would be taken away from the state. Wheeling is already feeling […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Weirton Fire Department swears in two new firefighters

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) Weirton Fire Department has two new Firefighters. Jordan Brueck and Aspen Carroll were sworn in Thursday, in front of family, friends and fellow first responders. They are both third generation fire fighters and say they are ready to serve the people of Weirton. “Being a third generation firefighter does feel great, I […]
WEIRTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia under State of Preparedness for possible flooding

CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice has declared a State of Preparedness for 41 counties throughout West Virginia due to the threat of flooding this week. The main threat will be possible isolated flash flooding due to heavy downpours or steady rain, with storms forecast for much of the state tomorrow and Friday. The State of Preparedness […]
ENVIRONMENT
WTRF- 7News

Ohio Air Force officers sue over religious exemption denials

A dozen U.S. Air Force officers have filed a lawsuit against the federal government after the military denied their religious exemptions to the mandatory COVID-19 vaccine. The officers are mostly from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base near Dayton, Ohio. They’ve accused the Air Force of using a double standard when approving the requests. They say thousands […]
DAYTON, OH
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

23K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Stuebenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy