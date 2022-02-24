Marshall County to remove mask procedure Friday

The Marshall County Board of Education had a special meeting on Thursday to make adjustments to the county’s current mask procedures.

Starting Friday, February 25, facility, staff, and students will not need to wear a face-covering. All parents will have the option if they would like their child to continue to wear a mask.

Marshall County stated per WVDE COVID-19 protocols a schoolwide mask procedure could be reinstated at any time based on COVID-19 cases in each school.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.