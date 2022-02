Gophers update: Minnesota (12-16 overall, 5-11 Big Ten) is coming off a difficult week in which it lost at home to Rutgers and at Nebraska. With two games left in the regular season, the team is still fighting for a first-round bye in next week's Big Ten Conference tournament. That won't be decided until Sunday's game at Penn State. The Gophers get last-place Illinois on senior night. The Gophers are 1-3 vs. Illinois under coach Lindsay Whalen. G Sara Scalia has scored in double figures for 18 straight games, averaging 20.0 points in that stretch. F Kadi Sissoko is coming off a 14-point performance in Nebraska.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO