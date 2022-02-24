ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Your 2022 Top Car safety picks

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hNsHW_0eO2yTIT00
See which cars qualify for TOP SAFETY PICK (tomeng/Getty Images)

Since 2006, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has performed evaluations for which car of the year is their Top Safety Pick.

Each car is listed on its website, showing scores in both crashworthiness and avoidance/mitigation with the Top Safety Pick or Top Safety Pick+ rating.

With multiple categories covering over 25 types of vehicles ranging from small SUVs to large pickups, the 2022 Top Safety Picks has several options to choose from.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL

In the market for a new car? 5 On Your Side shares Consumer Reports' top picks

In the market for a new car? 5 On Your Side shares Consumer Reports' top picks. All the cars on the list come standard with forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection and standard highway speed automatic emergency braking. Producer: Pritchard Strong. Photographer: Richard Adkins. Reporter: Keely Arthur.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

What Is the Most Reliable Small SUV on the Market?

Reliability is an important factor to consider when choosing a new small SUV. The compact SUV segment is competitive, and there are plenty of great options to choose from. What is the most reliable small SUV on the market?. The Honda CR-V is no stranger to being the best. The...
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

2 Small SUVs That Can Save You Tons of Money On Gas

Who doesn’t want a compact SUV that’s both comfortable and fuel-efficient? The rising popularity of hybrid and electric vehicles have made compact SUVs more fuel-efficient than ever. Yet not every SUV that’s great on gas is a hybrid or electric. In fact, there are two small SUVs that can take you the distance on fuel alone. This is why the 2022 Subaru Forester and 2022 Honda CR-V are great SUVs.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#The Top Safety Pick#Top Safety Picks
MotorBiscuit

The Last Full-Size Pickup Truck With a Manual Transmission Has Come and Gone, and You Missed It

The Ram 2500 represents many things to the truck world. For many, it may represent the most luxurious, hard-working pickup truck. However, for a few car nerds, the 2017 Ram 2500, in particular, represents something both far cooler and sadder. The Cummins diesel-powered heavy-duty Ram was the U.S.’s final full-size truck with a manual transmission that may or may not have struggled with some reliability issues, but we aren’t here to talk about that.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Consumer Reports Only Picked Two Satisfying Pickup Trucks

Pickup trucks can be hard to get right in some instances, but Consumer Reports picked two that did just that. The 2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty and the 2022 Honda Ridgeline impressed the experts at CR and owners. Consumer Reports found the 2022 Ford F-350 pickup truck satisfying. When it...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Consumer Reports: Least Satisfying SUVs Worth Avoiding and What to Buy Instead

SUVs have a hard job to do, and Consumer Reports is here to find out which ones didn’t satisfy buyers. By utilizing car owners’ responses to the Annual Auto Survey, Consumer Reports can see which vehicles delivered on reliability and owner satisfaction and which ones didn’t. That gives us the list of least satisfying SUVs heading into the new year. What are some better options for buyers? Check out the suggestions offered from Consumer reports that got better reliability scores and praise from buyers.
BUYING CARS
torquenews.com

Consumer Reports Says Why Subaru Dropped From 5th To 14th In New Rankings

In a recent Consumer Reports’ study, Subaru dropped from the 5th most liked car brand to 14th. Here is CR’s response when we asked them why. In a recent report, we covered an updated Consumer Reports, Least, And Most Liked Car Brands list, and Subaru dropped significantly in its ranking. Subaru's lineup of the 2022 Forester compact SUV, Outback, midsize SUV, Crosstrek subcompact SUV, and other all-wheel-drive models fell from 5th to 14th in owner satisfaction.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
CarBuzz.com

2022 Chevy Corvette Stingray Losing Key Feature

There are some things in this world that simply can't be avoided despite best efforts. This is one of them. The 2022 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray is set to lose its rear park assist feature due to one very familiar and frustrating reason: the semiconductor chip shortage. The news today comes from the folks at the Corvette Action Center, so we're confident the information is legitimate.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Most Fuel-Efficient Pickup Trucks On The Market: Diesel Edition

Buying a new truck can be a daunting task, but trying to find a fuel-efficient pickup truck can be even worse. Using the information from the U.S. Department of Energy and the Office of Energy Efficiency & Renewable Energy, which trucks made the list? For example, there are four diesel truck options and three gasoline truck options to get started.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

Consumer Reports Just Picked the 2022 Best Crossover SUVs

The crossover SUV market is hotter than ever. There is a gang of models and trims for every need your family requires. Consumer Reports just revealed its Top 10 Best Crossover SUVs for 2022. Not surprisingly, the 2022 winners are new vehicles never before seen on this list. There is also a new listing we’ll get to later.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Only 1 Automaker’s Pickup Trucks Have All 3 of Consumer Reports’ Recommended Safety Features

One of the best ways to stay safe when driving any vehicle is to make sure that you’re driving something that is fully equipped with all of the essential safety features. This becomes especially true when you’re driving something large, like a big pickup truck or SUV. Yet Consumer Reports says that pickup trucks are less likely than other vehicles to have those essential safety features. Yet one automaker makes this a priority: Nissan. The 2022 Nissan Titan and 2022 Nissan Titan XD come standard with all three essential safety features.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
gmauthority.com

GMC Yukon Gets Expanded Availability Of Brembo Brake Package

GMC Yukon customers interested in upgrading the stopping power on their new full-size SUV can do so with the optional Brembo brake package, which now offers expanded availability across the Yukon lineup. The package in question is officially called the Front 6-Piston Brembo Brake Upgrade with Color Matched Rear Calipers,...
BUYING CARS
fordauthority.com

2022 Ford Maverick Among Top Considered Electrified Vehicles

Ford has earned its fair share of accolades from Kelley Blue Book in recent months, including the fact that it took over the top spot as the most considered brand among non-luxury shoppers on KBB’s Q4 Brand Watch Study, dethroning Toyota, which had held onto first place for nearly four years. Meanwhile, the Ford F-150 finished the year out by winning KBB’s Best Full-Size Truck award and was also the most considered pickup in Q4, while the Ford Super Duty finished as the third most considered pickup last quarter. But that isn’t all the good Blue Oval-related news from the latest Brand Watch Study, as the 2022 Ford Maverick Hybrid also ranked among the most considered electrified vehicles last quarter.
CARS
gmauthority.com

Cadillac Low In Consumer Reports Automotive Brand Ranking

Cadillac showed room for improvement in a recent analysis of major automotive brands performed by Consumer Reports, with the General Motors’ luxury brand ranked 21st out of 32 brands. This Consumer Reports brand breakdown was based on a variety of metrics, including the publication’s own road test scores for...
ECONOMY
KOMO News

Number of vehicles top-rated for safety grows this year

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) released its 2022 top safety award winners today. A total of 101 vehicles made the list, 11 more than last year. “The automakers continue to improve when it comes to making vehicles with better headlights and better front crash prevention systems,” said IIHS president David Harkey. “Those were really two of the drivers in the large number of vehicles on our awards list this year.”
CARS
MotorBiscuit

These Top-Rated Safety Features Will Prepare You for Your Winter Commute

Automakers and regulators take car safety seriously. This mission drives all the innovative new safety equipment introduced in new model vehicles. For consumers, these features are great, but only if they know when and how to use them. It’s not uncommon for new vehicle owners to need a little instruction and education on new car safety features in their sweet rides.
CARS
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
86K+
Followers
89K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy