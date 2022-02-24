Your 2022 Top Car safety picks

See which cars qualify for TOP SAFETY PICK (tomeng/Getty Images)

Since 2006, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has performed evaluations for which car of the year is their Top Safety Pick.

Each car is listed on its website, showing scores in both crashworthiness and avoidance/mitigation with the Top Safety Pick or Top Safety Pick+ rating.

With multiple categories covering over 25 types of vehicles ranging from small SUVs to large pickups, the 2022 Top Safety Picks has several options to choose from.

