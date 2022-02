If you haven't heard of the show The Lone Gunmen, then believe me, you're probably not alone. A spin-off series from the popular show The X-Files, The Lone Gunmen debuted in March of 2001. Less than three months after the pilot episode had aired, the first season ended, and the series as a whole was cancelled. Low ratings plagued the show throughout its run, as the supporting characters from the original series didn't have nearly as much fanfare as David Duchovny.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO