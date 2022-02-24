Molotov cocktail thrown through window in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Molotov cocktail was thrown into a Warren home in the 100 block of Belmont St. occupied by a family of six.

According to a police report, it started a small fire that burned the curtain and floors of the house.

A fire investigator was called to the home to investigate.

The victims inside the house were unsure of anyone who would attack them, the report stated.

There were five children in the home, but all were unharmed.

