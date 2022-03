We've done the investigative work on these shows, from Line of Duty to Bones. NCIS, CBS' extraordinarily long-running and popular investigative procedural drama, has been on for so long that all of its most famous cast members have left. Sasha Alexander, Cote de Pablo, Michael Weatherly, Pauley Perrette, all long gone. Even the show's star, Mark Harmon, isn't on it anymore, having left early in the current season, the show's 19th. And yet, the rest of the cast, which includes Sean Murray (who's been there from the beginning), Brian Dietzen, and Wilmer Valderrama, keeps on cracking wise and solving crimes, and the audience keeps tuning in.

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO