Two Acute Symptoms May Predict Prolonged Concussion Recovery

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHURSDAY, Feb. 24, 2022 (HealthDay News) — A decision tree model may be used by clinicians to help identify patients who are most likely to experience a prolonged recovery following a sport-related concussion, according to a study published in the February issue of the American Journal of Physical Medicine &...

Psych Centra

Symptoms of Acute Stress Disorder

Traumatic events can cause the sudden development of acute stress disorder (ASD), which presents a cluster of symptoms like anxiety and avoidance. ASD is a condition related to a stressor or a traumatic experience. It can lead to anxiety, mood symptoms, dissociation, and avoidance. The signs may be similar to PTSD symptoms, but these conditions differ based on the duration of symptoms.
MENTAL HEALTH
Wyoming News

COVID Without Symptoms May Be Very Rare: Study

THURSDAY, Feb. 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Healthy, unvaccinated adults who get COVID are unlikely to be symptom-free, according to a new study that challenges other research suggesting that asymptomatic infection is common. "Some studies suggest that asymptomatic infection may occur as often as 50% of the time," but the new research casts doubt on that assertion, said senior author Dr. Edward Mitre. He's a professor of microbiology and immunology at Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USUHS) in Bethesda, Md. ...
BETHESDA, MD
Medical News Today

Leftover bacteria fragments may extend symptoms of Lyme disease

For some people with Lyme disease, symptoms extend well beyond “successful” treatment with antibiotics. A new study finds that dead, left-behind bits of the bacteria that cause Lyme disease may be the culprit. The research shows that these unviable fragments cause even more neurological and musculoskeletal inflammation than...
SCIENCE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Signs/Symptoms May ID COVID-19 Even With Negative RT-PCR

THURSDAY, Feb. 24, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Hospitalized patients early in the pandemic who repeatedly tested negative with reverse-transcriptase polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) but had signs and/or symptoms of COVID-19 had similar seropositivity as RT-PCR-confirmed COVID-19 patients, but were less likely to receive treatment, according to a study published online Feb. 13 in BMC Infectious Diseases.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
#Concussion#Emergency Medicine#Canada#Symptom#Healthday News
News 12

Study shows common heartburn drug may ease symptoms of COVID-19

A common over-the-counter heartburn drug may help ease the symptoms of people who have COVID-19, that's according to a new study by researchers on Long Island. Patients who took famotidine, the primary ingredient in Pepcid, saw symptoms such as breathing difficulties and abdominal pain as well as changes to smell and taste resolve more quickly than those who didn't.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Long Beach Tribune

Young woman, an asthma patient, refused to get vaccinated and lost both lungs after contracting Covid-19, now she needs lung transplant to survive

Since the start of the vaccination process against Covid-19 more than a year ago, Americans are urged to get the vaccine and be protected of contracting the virus, developing severe condition, hospitalization and death. Health experts are especially noting that Covid-19 vaccine is important for immunocompromised patients because COVID-19 may pose an additional risk to them.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Daily Fort Worth

Young people and teenagers are developing rare, but very dangerous hyper-inflammatory syndrome after Covid-19 vaccination, expert explains

In the last couple of weeks, the Covid-19 numbers driven by the Omicron variant are declining and states across the country are loosening the pandemic measures used to slow down the spread of the virus. While indoor mask mandates and school mask mandates are dropping almost everywhere, health experts advise the unvaccinated to get the shot as soon as possible suggesting that we are not yet done with the pandemic.
KIDS
ohmymag.co.uk

COVID: This common medication may help with your symptoms

Antihistamines could eliminate symptoms of long Covid, scientists hope. Studies are being conducted into the possibility of prescribing allergy pills for the condition after two patients reported no symptoms when they took the pills daily. ‘Emerging health crisis’. A new case report published in The Journal for Nurse Practitioners focused...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

What is long covid? Current understanding about risks, symptoms and recovery.

The condition known as long covid continues to frustrate its sufferers, baffle scientists and alarm people who are concerned about being infected by the coronavirus. The term, a widely used catchall phrase for persistent symptoms that can range from mild to debilitating and last for weeks, months or longer, is technically known as Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection, or PASC. But scientists say much remains unknown about long covid, which is also referred to colloquially as “long-haul covid,” “long-term covid,” “post-covid conditions” and “post-covid syndrome,” among other names.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Milk may exacerbate MS symptoms

Multiple sclerosis sufferers often complain of more severe disease symptoms after consuming dairy products. Researchers at the Universities of Bonn and Erlangen-Nuremberg have now found a possible cause for this. According to the study, a protein in cow's milk can trigger inflammation that targets the "insulating layer" around nerve cells. The study was able to demonstrate this link in mice, but also found evidence of a similar mechanism in humans. The researchers therefore recommend that certain groups of sufferers avoid dairy products. The study has now been published in the journal PNAS.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Acute-stress-induced change in salience network coupling prospectively predicts post-trauma symptom development

Substantial individual differences exist in how acute stress affects large-scale neurocognitive networks, including salience (SN), default mode (DMN), and central executive networks (CEN). Changes in the connectivity strength of these networks upon acute stress may predict vulnerability to long-term stress effects, which can only be tested in prospective longitudinal studies. Using such longitudinal design, we investigated whether the magnitude of acute-stress-induced functional connectivity changes (delta-FC) predicts the development of post-traumatic stress-disorder (PTSD) symptoms in a relatively resilient group of young police students that are known to be at high risk for trauma exposure. Using resting-state fMRI, we measured acute-stress-induced delta-FC in 190 police recruits before (baseline) and after trauma exposure during repeated emergency-aid services (16-month follow-up). Delta-FC was then linked to the changes in perceived stress levels (PSS) and post-traumatic stress symptoms (PCL and CAPS). Weakened connectivity between the SN and DMN core regions upon acute-stress induction at baseline predicted longitudinal increases in perceived-stress level but not of post-traumatic stress symptoms, whereas increased coupling between the overall SN and anterior cerebellum was observed in participants with higher clinician-rated PTSD symptoms, particularly intrusion levels. All the effects remained significant when controlling for trauma-exposure levels and cortisol-stress reactivity. Neither hormonal nor subjective measures exerted similar predictive or acquired effects. The reconfiguration of large-scale neural networks upon acute-stress induction is relevant for assessing and detecting risk and resilience factors for PTSD. This study highlights the SN connectivity-changes as a potential marker for trauma-related symptom development, which is sensitive even in a relatively resilient sample.
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Newly characterized mutation may define novel pediatric acute myeloid leukemia subtype

A new mutation was identified in 9 percent of relapsed cases of pediatric acute myeloid leukemia (AML) that may define a new subtype of the disease. While the researchers identified the mutation in samples of relapsed AML, they found that, in many cases, the mutation was present in primary samples as well, and it was mutually exclusive with other subtype-defining AML mutations.
CANCER
Nashville News Hub

“The record reveals that if prescribed Ivermectin, his condition may very well worsen”, Wife who sued a hospital in hopes of getting her COVID-19-ill husband treated with Ivermectin has dropped her lawsuit

The 48-year-old woman, who reportedly sued a hospital in hopes of getting her COVID-19-ill 60-year-old husband treated with Ivermectin, has dropped her lawsuit after a judge denied her bid last week. The doctors reportedly advised against using the drug and said the 60-year-old patient is no longer infected with COVID-19. He is now fighting the effects the disease inflicted on his body, they said.
RELATIONSHIPS
BBC

Wildfires may slow recovery of ozone layer - study

Increasing wildfires in a warming world may slow the recovery of the ozone layer, according to new research. Smoke from Australian wildfires two years ago had an impact on the layer that shields the Earth from harmful UV rays, satellite observations suggest. The study found bushfires were so intense that...
ENVIRONMENT
UPI News

Vaping may have higher risk for nose, throat cancer than smoking

E-cigarette and hookah water pipe users may be at greater risk than tobacco cigarette smokers for cancers of the nose, sinuses and throat, according to a new study. That's because vapers and hookah users are more than twice as likely to exhale smoke through their nose as cigarette smokers, who typically exhale smoke through the mouth, the researchers explained.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

