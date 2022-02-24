Capito Urges Solidarity With People of Ukraine

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) today issued the following statement on the Russian invasion of Ukraine:

“First and foremost, I am concerned for the free people of Ukraine, and it is critical that we stand with them and support them during this time. The free world must never accept when a country invades another sovereign nation. Make no mistake: Despite Vladimir Putin’s misleading words, this is an invasion, and his actions will undoubtedly harm innocent people. We must lead on behalf of our NATO allies and those who cherish freedom to ensure the actions we take prevent a tyrant from overthrowing a free and sovereign democracy. While I believe that President Biden’s words have been ineffective, too late, and too passive for the current situation, we must unify and stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.”

