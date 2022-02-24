ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland Cavaliers partner with Caesars for sportsbook location

By Jen Steer
 1 day ago

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Cavaliers and Caesers Entertainment announced a new partnership on Thursday with the legalization of sports betting in Ohio .

Not only will Caesers be the official casino partner and official sports betting partner of the Cavaliers, it will also create a retail sportsbook inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Caesars Sportsbook at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, located inside the northwest atrium area, will have betting windows, a full-service bar, a VIP lounge and wall-to-wall TVs. It will be open year-round for both event and non-event days.

Construction is starting soon and it’s expected to open by the end of 2022, subject to approval. Renderings were not available at this time.

“We’re ready to welcome Ohio sports fans into the Caesars Sportsbook Empire, while also making history with our second sportsbook at an NBA arena,” said Chris Holdren, co-president of Caesars Digital, in a news release on Thursday.

“Building upon our already established roots with Scioto Downs in Columbus, we’re excited to announce our partnership with the Cavaliers at an exciting time in their franchise’s history. As we prepare to launch sports betting in Ohio later this year, this wide-ranging partnership enables us to connect with the Cavs passionate and highly engaged fanbase. Caesars Sportsbook at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will be a first-class venue providing an exciting atmosphere for sports betting and more.”

