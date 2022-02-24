ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

Ephemeral Tattoo: ink made to fade

By Liberté Chan
KTLA.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor more information on Ephemeral Tattoo visit...

ktla.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Harry Styles’ Tattoos & Their Meanings: A Guide To All Of His Ink

The pop superstar loves getting inked! At last count, Harry has over 50 tattoos on his body. Find out what they all mean to the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ singer here!. Harry Styles made his legion of teeny bopper fans swoon as a founding member of One Direction — but the 28-year-old musician is all grown up now and has since become a superstar solo artist and a fashion icon for his generation. The “Watermelon Sugar” singer dares to impress on the red carpet, on stage and in magazine cover photo shoots rocking his unique blend of high-end labels and gender-fluid dressings. Harry’s headline-making style gets even more embellished when you consider all the tattoos he has added to his body over the years!
NFL
The Independent

Matthew McConaughey reflects on hair transformation after developing ‘baseball-sized bald spot’

Matthew McConaughey has addressed his full head of hair and revealed how he transformed it through dedication and a hair-growth ointment.The actor, 52, was asked about his formerly thinning hair, and what he did to change it, during an interview with LadBible, where he revealed that he grew his hair back by “fully committing” to applying a topical ointment every day.According to McConaughey, who acknowledged that he “didn’t have any of this” as he showed the interviewer the hair growing in around his hairline and also had a “silver dollar” spot where he was balding on the back of...
CELEBRITIES
People

Lewis Hamilton Adds New Ink to His Collection with Fine Line Hand Tattoos

The 36-year-old British Formula 1 driver's tattoo artist revealed his client's new hand tattoos on Instagram Thursday. The body art includes a spaceship, half of a tiger's face on Hamilton's left index finger, planets, the words "Mum," "love" and "live," and the letter "A," plus fine lines down his middle fingers and stars.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tattoos#Ephemeral#La Unscripted
The Independent

Nelly faces backlash for telling Madonna to ‘cover up’ after singer shares new risqué photos

Nelly has attracted backlash for telling Madonna to “cover up” after the singer posted risqué photographs.The 63-year-old shared a selection of photos to Instagram over the weekend in a post captioned: “Car trouble.”In them, the Grammy award-winner is seen posing with a car wearing fishnet tights, lace underwear, a bustier, and boots.While many people took to the comments to commend Madonna for the photos, Nelly commented: “Some things should just be left covered up.”Many fans rushed to defend the “Like a Virgin” singer against the rapper’s remark. “@Nelly because she’s female? Would you comment on a Male artist? It’s...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Halle Berry’s Daughter Nahla, 13, Shows Off Pink Streak Hair & Is Taller Than Mom In New Photos

Halle rocked a low-key outfit as she wrapped her arm around her adorable teen daughter in the rare photo of the pair. They grow up so fast! Case in point — Halle Berry’s daughter Nahla is already towering over her mom! The Oscar winner, 55, was spotted out in Los Angeles with her 13-year-old girl on Saturday (Feb. 26) and it was obvious the teen has some height on Halle. Whether it was the thick-heeled shoes or simply nature giving her those extra inches, Nahla looked adorable hanging on to her famous mom.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Tattoo
NewsBreak
Instagram
purewow.com

Ariana Grande Packs on the PDA with Husband Dalton Gomez in New IG Post

Just a few days after Valentine’s Day, Ariana Grande and her husband, Dalton Gomez, are back on the ‘gram with a PDA-filled post. On Wednesday, the “Thank U Next” singer posted a snapshot of a romantic outing. While standing in a dimly lit setting, she donned an all-black dress with a lace design on the hip. Grande completed the look with black high heels, all while ﻿sporting a slicked-back ponytail (with a side swoop bang).
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Lady Gaga Looks Angelic in a Glittery White Column Gown at the 2022 SAG Awards

Lady Gaga did what she does best on the red carpet: bring a showstopper look out. The House of Gucci actress posed in strapless white column gown by Armani Privé. She accessorized with a diamond Tiffany & Co. necklace and wore her hair down. Gaga is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for her work in the film.
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

Ariana Grande Gives Fans Rare Glimpse Into Her Life As A Newlywed

It's been almost a full year since Ariana Grande married Dalton Gomez in an intimate, romantic ceremony at her California home. Since tying the knot last May, Gomez has only made a few appearances on Grande's social media accounts. On Wednesday (February 16), the 'thank u, next' singer gave fans a rare glimpse into her life as a newlywed with a sweet photo.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Beyonce and Jay-Z Run Into Sasha Obama During Hollywood Date Night

Talk about a small world. Singer Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z had a wild date night in LA over the weekend. The A-list power couple were seen settling down and drinking wine at Hollywood hot spot Mother Wolf. Former U.S. President Barack Obama's 20-year-old daughter Sasha Obama was also dining...
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Selena Gomez Fell Over on the SAGs Red Carpet and Then Iconically Presented Barefoot

In case you missed it, Selena Gomez looked completely incredible for her first red carpet appearance of 2022, stepping out at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in a black column gown by Oscar de La Renta, a massive diamond necklace, and a pair of chic heels—which, apparently, broke and caused Sel to take a slight fall mid-way through the red carpet.
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Gabrielle Union Slays in Form-Fitting Peek-a-Boo Dress on Instagram

Gabrielle Union is preparing for the new spring season in style. On Instagram, the 49-year-old actress posted the latest piece in her New York & Company spring 2022 collection. In the snapshot, Union is rocking a peach-colored dress with a peek-a-boo moment happening on the side. She is also sporting a soft beat makeup look, with forest green eyeshadow and a nude, glossed lip.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

The Meaning Behind Debby Ryan's 6 Tattoos

Debby Ryan has six known tattoos to date. Ryan got her first tattoo, a stick-and-poke portrait of an alien, at 18. We rounded up all of Ryan's tattoos, as well as their meanings. Debby Ryan: actor, singer, and . . . tattoo connoisseur? The star has been in the spotlight...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy