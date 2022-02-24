ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Man Stabbed To Death In Trenton, Prosecutor Says

By Valerie Musson
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ib63S_0eO2wS3e00
Trenton Police Photo Credit: Trenton Police Facebook

A man was stabbed to death in Trenton Wednesday night, authorities confirmed.

Responding officers found Leonardo Fernandez, 32, with several stab wounds to the torso on the 500 block of Whittaker Avenue shortly after 5 p.m., Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said Thursday.

Fernandez, of Trenton, was rushed to Capital Health Regional Medical Center and pronounced dead, Onofri said.

The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made, authorities said. Anyone with information is urged to call the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at (609) 989-6406 or send an email to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Man Charged In Deadly Allentown Restaurant Shooting

A 48-year-old man was charged in a deadly shooting outside an Allentown restaurant, authorities said. Responding officers found Anthony Rodgers, of Allentown, with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of Big Woody's in the 1300 block of Hanover Avenue just after 2:35 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, according to the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office and the Allentown Police Department.
ALLENTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Trenton, NJ
Trenton, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Mercer County, NJ
Mercer County, NJ
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Voice

Shooting Suspect Charged In CT With Gun, Weapon Charges, Police Say

A wanted suspect in Connecticut who had been at large was taken into police custody months after an alleged shooting where he suffered a gunshot wound, authorities announced. On Oct. 27, 2021, in New Haven County, members of the Hamden Police Department responded to the intersection of Concord Street and Dixwell Avenue at approximately noon, where there was a report of a shooting.
HAMDEN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Teen Drove Into Oncoming Traffic Killing PA Dad: State Police

A dad has died after a teenager drove into oncoming traffic on Thursday, according to a release by Pennsylvania state police. Ben A. Scott, 19, of Three Springs, was driving his 2012 Ford Fusion north on Forge Hill Road/Route 641 in Lurgan Township when he veered into the southbound lanes around 3:38 a.m., the release shows.
THREE SPRINGS, PA
Daily Voice

NJ Dad Gets 10 Years In 4-Month-Old Son's Bogus Bed-Rolling Death: Prosecutor

A South Jersey dad has been sentenced to a decade behind bars in the death of his 4-month-old son. Jose Rojas, of Hamilton Township, was sentenced on a charge of manslaughter to 10 years in New Jersey State Prison, subject to the No Early Release Act, Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill said. He is also subject to three years of parole supervision upon release from prison.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Essex County Fugitive Wanted In Recent Assault: Police

Police in Essex County are seeking a 67-year-old man accused of firing a handgun and assaulting a victim inside of an apartment last week, they said. Cranford Butler, of Irvington, had gotten into an argument with the victim at a home on Jacoby Street in Maplewood the morning of Feb. 16, when he apparently fired a .380 caliber handgun, Maplewood Police Chief Jim DeVaul said.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Caught On Dashcam Assaulting Tow Truck Driver Turns Himself In: Reports

The man who was caught on a dashcam assaulting a towtruck driver in central Pennsylvania has turned himself in, multiple media outlets report. The assault happened when a man in a black hoodie walked up behind the tow truck driver, said something, and hit him in the 100 block of South Penn Street in York City on Feb. 16 around 1:25 p.m., according to a release by York City police.
YORK, PA
Daily Voice

One Killed In Fiery Westchester Crash

A 37-year-old Westchester County man was killed in a fiery crash with a driver from Fairfield County New York State Police announced. Investigators from New York State Police Troop T responded to the scene in Westchester at approximately 10 p.m. on Feb. 24 on I-287 in the town of Harrison.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

New Development Emerges During Investigation Of Crash That Killed CT 16-Year-Old

New developments have emerged during an investigation into a single-vehicle crash that killed a 16-year-old Connecticut teen that includes the theft of catalytic converters. The deadly crash took place on Saturday, Feb. 19 around 5 a.m. near Exit 2 in Manchester when a 21-year-old Hartford man who was driving a 2003 Acura TL lost control of the car and drove onto the median, said the Connecticut State Police.
HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
223K+
Followers
36K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy