Man Stabbed To Death In Trenton, Prosecutor Says

Trenton Police Photo Credit: Trenton Police Facebook

A man was stabbed to death in Trenton Wednesday night, authorities confirmed.

Responding officers found Leonardo Fernandez, 32, with several stab wounds to the torso on the 500 block of Whittaker Avenue shortly after 5 p.m., Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said Thursday.

Fernandez, of Trenton, was rushed to Capital Health Regional Medical Center and pronounced dead, Onofri said.

The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made, authorities said. Anyone with information is urged to call the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at (609) 989-6406 or send an email to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.