David Byrne, Montaigne Get Caught Up in a Giddy New Love on ‘Always Be You’

By Jon Blistein
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 1 day ago
David Byrne has linked up with Australian pop artist Montaigne on her ebullient new song, “Always Be You.”

Based around heart-thumping percussion and dizzying synths, “Always Be You” captures the exhilarating throes of a new love. The track also arrives with a music video, directed Nick Ward, that stars Montaigne and her partner Pat, and features Byrne beaming in via an old school television set.

In a statement, Byrne said Montaigne approached him about collaborating, and after listening to her music, it was an easy decision to make. “How could I have not been aware of this person?” he said. “Someone I imagine might occasionally get labeled ‘quirky’ — as I often am.” (Byrne added he was especially struck by the way Montaigne weaved in a reference to the English comedian and writer Daniel Kitson in the song.)

“But with [Montaigne] that quirkiness translates into complete heartfelt honesty and transparency about her feelings — feelings many of us might be ashamed or afraid to admit to — all set to incredibly infectious tunes,” Byrne added. “Brave, weird and catchy. Thrilled to be invited and love how the songs turned out.”

Of collaborating with Byrne, Montaigne said, “It’s a dream come true to be able to work with David Byrne (if only remotely)! Everything he’s done from the Talking Heads to solo work and one-off collaborations has been so influential to me. It’s absolutely buck wild to me that he has assented to singing lyrics and melodies I’ve written, as well as contributing his own fabulous sense of humour and writing voice. Such a treat.”

“Always Be You” marks Montaigne’s first proper single of 2022, following her 2021 offering, “Now (In Space).” Her last album, Complex , was released in 2019.

As for Byrne, he’s been busy with American Utopia show on Broadway , which is s scheduled to wrap April 3. His next move will be the launch of his long-in-the-works immersive theater experience, Theater of the Mind , which is set to run at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts Off-Center from Aug. 31 through Dec. 18.

