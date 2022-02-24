ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poland, Czech Republic, and Sweden are refusing to play any 2022 World Cup qualifying matches in Russia after it attacked Ukraine

By Jake Epstein
 1 day ago

A protester holds a poster reading "Sanctions against Russia now" during a rally in front of the Russian Embassy in Stockholm on February 24, 2022, after Russia launched military operations in Ukraine.

  • Poland, Czech Republic, and Sweden refuse to play any World Cup qualifying matches in Russia.
  • Right now, one game is set for Russia in March, but scenarios could allow for a second game there.
  • The three countries made a joint statement after Russia attacked Ukraine on Thursday.

Poland, Czech Republic, and Sweden said they are refusing to play any upcoming 2022 World Cup qualifying playoff matches in Russia after it attacked Ukraine on Thursday.

Based on the latest Russian aggression against Ukraine, "the signatories to this appeal do not consider travelling to Russia and playing football matches there," the three countries said in a joint statement addressed to FIFA's General Secretary Fatma Samoura.

The statement continued: "The military escalation that we are observing entails serious consequences and considerably lower safety for our national football teams and official delegations."

Russia is set to host Poland at the Dinamo Lev Yashin Stadium in Moscow on March 24, while Sweden takes on the Czech Republic.

If both Russia and Sweden win, the two sides would meet on March 29 in Russia with a spot in Qatar on the line.

The three teams said they expect an "immediate response" from FIFA and UEFA, and for the organizations to find "alternative solutions" for the upcoming matches.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced he was launching a "special military action" against Ukraine, which was immediately followed by a missile barrage and reports of attacks throughout much of the country.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

