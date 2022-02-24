Austin Wells’ bat remains tantalizing as his defense improves

TAMPA — Last year, Austin Wells turned heads at the Yankees’ early workouts with his left-handed power at the plate. This spring he came into the minor league mini-camp having earned praise for his work behind it.

While the 2020 first-round pick has shown improvement as a receiver and the player development staff have praised him for it, there is still a chance his path to the majors is at another position.

“Depending on where some of our other guys are, there might be an opportunity to get him some reps (at other positions),” Yankees vice president of player development Kevin Reese said this week at the team’s minor league mini-camp. “He might be competing with Josh Breaux in Double-A or something like that where we have a couple of different prospects at the same place. Then we might have to get a little bit creative to keep his bat in the lineup. But none of that is a concern about his catching.”

For Wells, that final comment is encouraging.

He likes his usual position and is committed to it as long as the Yankees want him to work there.

“I do love catching,” Wells said.

The 28th overall pick in 2020 who came into the draft with questions about his defense, feels he has made big strides.

“Definitely in receiving,” Wells said. “That’s the biggest jump. It was night and day from when I got here until now.”

In fact, Reese and others in the organization praised Wells for improving his receiving. One American League scout who watched the 22-year-old in the Arizona Fall League said that he noticed a difference not only in Wells’ framing, but also throwing.

“I definitely questioned his arm strength before the draft, but it looked better this year,” the scout said. “He’s serviceable behind the plate and will likely progress some, but I would guess he would be moved for his bat.” Wells, who has also played first and the corner outfield coming up, was drafted as an offense-first prospect. With a solid swing and good approach to the strike zone, he has raw power — which he displayed winning the most outstanding offensive player in the wood-bat Cape Cod League — combined with the ability to take walks.

Last year, at low-A Tampa, Wells got off to a slower start, but hit .259 average with nine home runs, 54 RBI and a .877 OPS before earning a promotion after 65 games. At high-A Hudson Valley, Wells hit .274 with seven homers, 22 RBI and a .849 OPS. Overall, in 469 plate appearances Wells drew 71 walks and struck out 117 times. At the Arizona Fall League, he hit .344/.456/.578 with two homers, five doubles and 18 RBI. In 17 plate appearances he drew 13 walks and struck out 16 times.

It was that offense that turned heads last spring and ultimately that lefty power getting to Yankee Stadium is what the team is most concerned about.

“He can hit; we really like his swing,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said last spring after watching Wells in the early pitchers and catchers’ workouts. “One of the things that stands out to me is that I didn’t necessarily know how strong he is. He’s as strong as anyone in camp, especially when you test them and everything. Some of the conversations that he’s having are pretty advanced from a hitting standpoint. This is a guy that loves hitting and understands it a little bit.”