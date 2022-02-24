FSU spring football preview: Offensive line returns experience, depth

When Mike Norvell arrived at Florida State in 2020, one of the problems he inherited was an offensive line that was one of the worst in the ACC. Outside of Syracuse (158), nobody allowed more quarterback sacks since 2018 than the Seminoles (149).

FSU worked to develop depth, build experience and create consistency on the line during the past several seasons. The group improved in 2021 and returns a handful of players with starting experience in 2022. The group also added transfers in Kayden Lyles and Bless Harris to that mix.

As the Seminoles prepare to kick off another spring camp on March 5, here is a look at some of the key positions:

OFFENSIVE LINE

Returners

Dillan Gibbons (RS-Sr.), Darius Washington (RS-So.), Maurice Smith (RS-So.), Thomas Shrader (RS-So.), Zane Herring (RS-So.), Lloyd Willis (RS-So.), Robert Scott (RS-So.), David Stickle (RS-So.), Bob Ostaszewski (RS-So.), Rod Orr (RS-Fr.), Bryson Estes (RS-Fr.), Zach Hannaford (RS-Fr.), Alto Tarver (RS-Fr.), Christopher Williams (RS-Fr.).

The Seminoles see stability up front after struggling to rebuild the offensive line.

The group returns six players with starting experience, many of whom had to split time at various spots due to injuries.

Tackles Scott (20 career starts), Washington (20) and Scott (18) saw action at both left and right tackle. Scott also stood in at both guard spots while Washington even took a few snaps at center. All figure to return to significant roles in 2022.

Maurice Smith (17) split time with Baveon Johnson at center, starting eight games. Still, his future remains uncertain after struggling late in the season, especially with Lyles’ arrival.

Gibbons (12) became a stalwart after transferring from Notre Dame, starting 11 of 12 games at left guard.

Zane Herring, David Stickle, Lloyd Willis, Estes and Jalen Goss saw limited snaps while Thomas Shrader spent last season recovering from injury.

Newcomers

Lyles (RS-Sr.), Harris (RS-Jr.), Kanaya Charlton (Fr.), Daughtry Richardson (Fr.)

FSU leaned on the transfer portal for the second straight season to secure an experienced lineman in Lyles. The redshirt senior, who split time at left guard and center while at Wisconsin, enters spring competition with his sights set on anchoring the middle of the line.

The addition of Harris, a transfer from Lamar University, gives the Seminoles another quality tackle.

Charlton and Richardson aren’t expected to make an immediate impact; their development through strength and conditioning this spring could determine if the coaching staff chooses to redshirt them.

Gone

Devontay Love-Taylor (32 career starts, 547 offensive snaps in 2021)

Baveon Johnson (25 career starts, 384 offensive snaps in 2021)

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Matt Murschel at mmurschel@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @osmattmurschel .