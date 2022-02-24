ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

FSU spring football preview: Offensive line returns experience, depth

By Matt Murschel, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 5 days ago

When Mike Norvell arrived at Florida State in 2020, one of the problems he inherited was an offensive line that was one of the worst in the ACC. Outside of Syracuse (158), nobody allowed more quarterback sacks since 2018 than the Seminoles (149).

FSU worked to develop depth, build experience and create consistency on the line during the past several seasons. The group improved in 2021 and returns a handful of players with starting experience in 2022. The group also added transfers in Kayden Lyles and Bless Harris to that mix.

As the Seminoles prepare to kick off another spring camp on March 5, here is a look at some of the key positions:

OFFENSIVE LINE

Returners

Dillan Gibbons (RS-Sr.), Darius Washington (RS-So.), Maurice Smith (RS-So.), Thomas Shrader (RS-So.), Zane Herring (RS-So.), Lloyd Willis (RS-So.), Robert Scott (RS-So.), David Stickle (RS-So.), Bob Ostaszewski (RS-So.), Rod Orr (RS-Fr.), Bryson Estes (RS-Fr.), Zach Hannaford (RS-Fr.), Alto Tarver (RS-Fr.), Christopher Williams (RS-Fr.).

The Seminoles see stability up front after struggling to rebuild the offensive line.

The group returns six players with starting experience, many of whom had to split time at various spots due to injuries.

Tackles Scott (20 career starts), Washington (20) and Scott (18) saw action at both left and right tackle. Scott also stood in at both guard spots while Washington even took a few snaps at center. All figure to return to significant roles in 2022.

Maurice Smith (17) split time with Baveon Johnson at center, starting eight games. Still, his future remains uncertain after struggling late in the season, especially with Lyles’ arrival.

Gibbons (12) became a stalwart after transferring from Notre Dame, starting 11 of 12 games at left guard.

Zane Herring, David Stickle, Lloyd Willis, Estes and Jalen Goss saw limited snaps while Thomas Shrader spent last season recovering from injury.

Newcomers

Lyles (RS-Sr.), Harris (RS-Jr.), Kanaya Charlton (Fr.), Daughtry Richardson (Fr.)

FSU leaned on the transfer portal for the second straight season to secure an experienced lineman in Lyles. The redshirt senior, who split time at left guard and center while at Wisconsin, enters spring competition with his sights set on anchoring the middle of the line.

The addition of Harris, a transfer from Lamar University, gives the Seminoles another quality tackle.

Charlton and Richardson aren’t expected to make an immediate impact; their development through strength and conditioning this spring could determine if the coaching staff chooses to redshirt them.

Gone

Devontay Love-Taylor (32 career starts, 547 offensive snaps in 2021)

Baveon Johnson (25 career starts, 384 offensive snaps in 2021)

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Matt Murschel at mmurschel@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @osmattmurschel .

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Alabama Reportedly Expected To Hire Former Auburn Coach

Alabama is reportedly bolstering its coaching staff by poaching from an SEC rival. According to FootballScoop’s Zach Barnett, the Crimson Tide are hiring former Auburn wide receivers coach Cornelius Williams as an analyst. However, Williams wasn’t with the Tigers for long. As Barnett noted, Auburn let him go last...
AUBURN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Florida College Sports
Orlando, FL
College Sports
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Football
Orlando, FL
Sports
FanSided

Alabama football: Nick Saban continues to collect former SEC coaches

Nick Saban has hired Todd Grantham to be an analyst for the Alabama football program. In recent weeks, Nick Saban has added the likes of Derek Dooley, Todd Grantham and Zach Mettenberger as analysts to his Alabama football coaching staff. Matt Zenitz of On3 reported Grantham accepting a role on...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Appear To Have Made A Decision On Ezekiel Elliott

Although some are calling for the Dallas Cowboys to part ways with three-time Pro Bowler Ezekiel Elliott; Stephen Jones says the veteran running back isn’t going anywhere. “I want that guy on my team,” the Cowboys EVP said via Jon Machota. “You talk about playing through some injuries. He’s a competitor. I think he’s a damn good running back. … Obviously, his money is guaranteed. He’s going to be here, there’s no question. We’re fortunate to have him.”
NFL
The Spun

Video: Dunk Of The Year In College Basketball On Sunday

Freshman UConn guard Jordan Hawkins punched home his entry for Dunk of the Year in college basketball this season. Driving down the lane in the first half of the Huskies’ game against Georgetown, Hawkins threw down a monster slam and drew the and-one. Jordan Hawkins’ poster gave UConn the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Norvell
The Spun

Nick Saban Officially Adds Big Addition To Alabama Staff

As usual, there was some turnover on Nick Saban’s coaching staff after the 2021 college football season. So he’s making a big addition to his staff ahead of the 2022 season. According to Matt Zenitz of On3Sports, former Florida defensive coordinator Todd Grantham is joining Alabama as an...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

This 4-star WR has set a date for his spring visit to Florida

Four-star wide receiver Tyler Williams was planning to visit the University of Florida in March, but that trip has now been moved to April 2, according to 247Sports. Williams also plays for Lakeland High’s basketball team, so he’s had to plan his unofficial visits around a potential run to the state championships. His visit being delayed a bit doesn’t mean that Florida is slipping in Williams’ recruitment though. In fact, he appears to be quite fond of the Gators’ new head coach Billy Napier.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

CBS Sports Predicts Kirk Cousins Blockbuster Trade

Kirk Cousins has one year remaining on his current contract with the Minnesota Vikings and has been the subject of trade speculation the last few weeks. Even though Kevin O’Connell, Cousins’ new head coach Minnesota, has said publicly he anticipates coaching the three-time Pro Bowler, there are some analysts who are not convinced the Vikings will ultimately hang on to Cousins.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lamar University#American Football#College Football#Fsu Spring Football#Acc#Syracuse#Seminoles#Notre Dame
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
College
Syracuse University
NewsBreak
FSU
247Sports

Georgia football: Ex-LSU transfer Arik Gilbert back with Bulldogs

Arik Gilbert returned to Georgia's football program, and is working with teammates ahead of spring practice, UGA Wire reports. Gilbert, who transferred from LSU in 2021, did not play last season after stepping away in August for personal reasons. Earlier this spring, Dawgs247 confirmed Gilbert re-joined the team and is working out with Georgia's early 2022 enrollees.
COLLEGE SPORTS
HuskyMaven

Oops, Husky QB Target Jaden Rashada Loses All Recruiting Connections

Jaden Rashada is well known for his ability to scramble, but nothing quite like this. At 11:11 a.m. on Monday, the 6-foot-4, 185-pound quarterback from Pittsburg High School in Pittsburg, California, a talented kid with nearly 30 scholarship offers and someone who is considered the top recruit at his position nationally for 2023, sent out a perilous tweet.
PITTSBURG, CA
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy