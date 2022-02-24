ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Xbox Games With Gold Free Games for March 2022 Announced

By Kenneth Araullo
mp1st.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Xbox Games With Gold free games for March 2022 have been revealed, and it’s not the strongest in terms of popular titles. Head down below to see what you’re getting as freebies for the the second month of 022 for Xbox Live Gold members. Xbox Games...

mp1st.com

Comments / 0

Related
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Users Can Grab A Bunch New Free Games Right Now

Consider this your friendly reminder that the latest batch of free PlayStation games are available to download right this second. Late last month, Sony confirmed that PlayStation Plus subscribers would be able to download EA Sports UFC 4, Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure, and Planet Coaster: Console Edition as part of PS Plus' February 2022 lineup.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

Grab A Free Ubisoft Game This Weekend, For A Limited Time

Looking for something to do this weekend but don't fancy going outside because it's a particularly cold and rubbish February? We've got you covered. Ubisoft has announced a free weekend for its excellent open-world extreme sports game Riders Republic. Because why go outside when you can simply pretend to go outside? Yeah, video games are awesome.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Games#Dog#Playgrounds#Video Game#Xbox Live Gold#Xbox Games With#Spongebob#Plankton
ComicBook

Steam Makes 8 Games Free to Play Ahead of Next Fest

Steam's big Steam Next Fest event is coming up soon with the next big game demo festival scheduled to start on February 21st, but PC gamers don't have to wait that long to take advantage of some Steam-exclusive opportunities. The platform is having another one of its weekends full of free-to-play with eight different titles free for a limited time. The only catch, of course, is that these games are free for you to play, not for you to keep entirely.
FIFA
GamesRadar+

Skyrim player is killing the most annoying character every day until The Elder Scrolls 6 releases

A Skyrim player is killing its most annoying NPC every day until The Elder Scrolls 6 releases. That Skyrim character would, of course, be none other than Nazeem, esteemed citizen and rampant airhead of Whiterun. Just below, you can check out a video of the player in question slaying the annoying character after he utters one of his most most notoriously obnoxious lines.
VIDEO GAMES
TechSpot

Microsoft explicitly confirms it will keep Activision Blizzard games on PlayStation, bring Call of Duty to Nintendo

In context: Earlier this week, Microsoft published a declaration of commitment to openness and fairness on its platforms, in which it suggested it wouldn’t exclude Call of Duty games from the PlayStation platform. The president of Microsoft has since laid this out in language that, while less ambiguous, still leaves some unanswered questions.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

"Disappointing" PlayStation Plus March 2022 Free Games Unveiled Early

Welcome back, Dealabs! I have to be honest, I was starting to get a little worried that something had happened to our PlayStation Plus leaker. For the last seven or eight months in 2021, the a forum user by the name of billbil-kun over at French outlet managed to reliably leak the free PlayStation Plus games with pinpoint accuracy. This was usually just a few days before Sony would officially announce the lineup.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Adds 2 New Games for Valentine's Day

Xbox Game Pass just added two new games to coincide with Valentine's Day this year. While these games in question don't have anything to actually do with the holiday, their arrival on the Xbox subscription platform happens to be a nice gift for those who are looking to feel loved this year. Perhaps the best part about Xbox adding two new titles to Xbox Game Pass today though is that those who subscribe to any tier of the service (whether than be Xbox Game Pass for console/PC or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate) will be able to reap these benefits.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass for PC Gets Huge New Day One Release

Xbox Game Pass for PC and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers just received a pretty huge new game on the first day of its release. Over the past year, Microsoft has been making moves to ensure that Game Pass subscribers can have access to some notable third-party titles the first day that they launch. Some past games that have come to Xbox Game Pass right away have included Outriders, Back 4 Blood, and MLB The Show 22. Now, this trend has continued once again, this time with a title that is exclusive to PC.
MLB
Digital Trends

Check out Walmart for these PS5 game deals starting at $20 today

The PlayStation 5 is the hottest item in today’s gaming deals, and for those who already own the console, you should always be on the lookout for PS5 game deals. Retailers are offering different discounts for PS5 games with their PlayStation deals and video game deals, which will let you build up your gaming library for the next-generation platform.
VIDEO GAMES
Distractify

'Elden Ring' Is Almost Here — Will Xbox Players Be Able to Get It on Game Pass?

The wait is nearly over for the highly-anticipated Elden Ring title. The new game comes from Souls series director Hidetaka Miyazaki and George R. R. Martin of Game of Thrones fame, and it's set to release on several popular gaming platforms. It's even won several awards ahead of its release, including "Most Anticipated Game" at the Game Awards for two years in a row. But will Xbox fans be able to play the game on Xbox Game Pass when it finally comes out?
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Now Getting Big March Release at Launch

March's first PlayStation Now game has been announced, and it's a big get for the subscription service. Typically, it's Xbox Game Pass that locks down new releases on day one for subscribers, but this time it's PS Now subscribers on PS4, PS5, and PC who are getting the new release, and it's one of March's biggest releases. More specifically, when Shadow Warrior 3 releases worldwide on March 3 via not just the PS4 and PS5, but PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X, it will be available via PlayStation Now the moment it goes live. How long it will be available via the subscription service, we don't know, but it will be at least a few months.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Plus Confirms Five Free Games For March 2022

PlayStation Plus has confirmed that subscribers will see a whopping five free video games in March 2022. Sony has officially confirmed today's earlier leak, revealing that the colourful racer Team Sonic Racer and open-world survival game Ark: Survival Evolved will be available to download for PlayStation 4 users from March 1.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Valve has no plans for a 'Steam Pass,' but would help Microsoft put Game Pass on Steam

It was a big moment for PC gaming when Microsoft stopped releasing its games exclusively through the Microsoft Store and started putting them on Steam. It wasn't every Microsoft game at first, but now it's gone that direction—just three days ago Bethesda announced it was dropping its own launcher and releasing everything on Steam going forward. But Microsoft also has Game Pass, a subscription service that's grown to millions of subscribers across Windows and Xbox, and those games notably still run out of its own app, not Steam. When I spoke to Valve president Gabe Newell about the Steam Deck last week, I asked him if Valve is interested in its own subscription service, or whether we could see Game Pass games on Steam in the future.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Destiny 2 servers hold up under huge influx of players

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen has seen an explosion of popularity following the release of the latest expansion. The DLC, which had a generally smooth launch, saw the game shoot up past a million concurrent players according to statistic trackers. Across several third-party statisticians, activity in Destiny 2 has spiked...
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

PlayStation Plus Free Games For March 2022 Release Date, Titles & Teasers: Ark: Survival Evolved, Ghostrunner, Team Sonic Racing And More

Here are the confirmed PlayStation Plus Free Games for March 2022. Sony has officially revealed the new lineup of free games that would come to PlayStation Plus in March 2022. The company’s official announcement came just days after a leak revealed two of the three suspected free games to be made available in the subscription service next month.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Five new Steam games you probably missed (February 21, 2022)

On an average day about a dozen new games are released on Steam. And while we think that's a good thing, it can be understandably hard to keep up with. Potentially exciting gems are sure to be lost in the deluge of new things to play unless you sort through every single game that is released on Steam. So that’s exactly what we’ve done. If nothing catches your fancy this week, we've gathered the best PC games you can play right now and a running list of the 2022 games that are launching this year.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy